Sullivan County Hospital Holds May 1 Meeting

A regular Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) Board of Trustees meeting was called to order on May 1, 2023, by Chairperson Melba Fordyce at 11:30 AM. Trustees present were Jim Heaton, Gary Drummond, Bill Lewis and Angie Curtis. Also present were Martha Gragg, Chief Executive Officer; Becky Thomas, Chief Nursing Officer; Tina Sears-Hamilton, Director of Rural Health Clinics; Amy Michael, Chief Operating Officer; Eric Otting and Ashley Davis with Wendling, Noe, Nelson and Johnson, LLC.

MINUTES: Chairperson Fordyce called for a motion to approve the regular meeting minutes from the March 23, 2023, Board of Trustees meeting. Trustee Curtis made a motion to approve the minutes. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Heaton, Lewis, Drummond, and Curtis voted yes. Motion carried.

Chairperson Fordyce called for a motion to approve the special meeting minutes from the April 6, 2023, Board of Trustees meeting. Trustee Curtis made a motion to approve the minutes. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Heaton, Lewis, Drummond, and Curtis voted yes. Motion carried.

Chairperson Fordyce called for a motion to approve the special meeting minutes from the April 17, 2023, Board of Trustees meeting. Trustee Curtis made a motion to approve the minutes. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Heaton, Lewis, Drummond, and Curtis voted yes. Motion carried.

Eric Otting and Ashley Davis of WNN&J auditing firm of Topeka, KS presented the fiscal year 2022 hospital year-end audit to the SCMH Board of Trustees. Comparative operating data from other hospitals similar to SCMH was shared with the Board.

The auditors answered questions relative to the report. Mr. Otting and Ms. Davis left the meeting following the presentation at 12:300PM.

CEO REPORT: Ms. Gragg provided an update on current grants and grants SCMH has applied for. The Project Director change request was made for the Rural Health Network Development Planning Grant to change it from Jason Chrisman to Martha Gragg. The members of the Network are working an External Environmental Scan. The members will meet to collate the information to assist in the strategic planning process. A no cost extension will be completed to allow the grant to continue for another year and carry the unspent funds forward.

The initial $19,000 of the $25,000 grant has been received for the Hospital Service Group Safety Grant. The project is for a medication dispensing cabinet to improve safety of medication administration and storage.

A grant has been submitted to the US Department of Homeland Security and FEMA for a Security Grant. The grant application submitted was to improve cyber/ physical security within the hospital and clinics. The total requested was $171,150. The announcement of the awards will be sometime this summer.

A grant was submitted to the Health Resources and Services Administration for an advanced nursing education workforce grant. It allows SCMH to use funds to assist with tuition for nurse practitioners at SCMH sites for clinical opportunities. The total requested amount for Year 1 was $75,000 for three nurse practitioners.

SCMH received notification the USDA grant application for telehealth services submitted was not going to be awarded.

The final retirement plan agreement has been received and is under review.

The Service Excellence Initiative (SEI) is well underway. Seven Service Excellence Advisors (trainers) completed two days of education with a Custom Learning Services instructor at SCMH. They will have one more day of training. An educational presentation was shown to all employees on the purpose of the SEI. The presentation will also be shared with new employees during orientation. Department Managers huddles have been initiated on Mondays and Fridays.

Marketing ands and the monthly specialty provider calendar continue to be placed in the paper and posted on Facebook. Spanish translations are also being done for Facebook. Next steps include highlighting specialty provider service es in the newspaper and building additional information on the website. A Lunch and Learn at the Sullivan County Nutrition Center will be held on May 11th to share information about traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans presented by Doug Barnes.

Weekly construction meetings with the architect, engineer, PSR and Joel Mtebe continue. The emergency department is being prepared for painting. Inspection is being done on the damaged walls in the two patient rooms on the 200 hallway. Meyers Electric and Tech Electronics are assessing the current fire detection/smoke alarm system. The order for doors, door frames and hardware was placed with expected delivery of doorframes in two months and doors by September. A call was held with State Representative Danny Busick regarding Life Safety construction requirements and need for new hospital planning.

Ms. Gragg reviewed the requested change orders for the Life Safety Project with the Board totaling $46,955.

Ms. Gragg attended the annual Truman University Nursing Advisory Council meeting.

FINANCIAL REPORT: The March 2023 financial report was presented to the Board. The hospital had a loss of $70,883 for March 2023. The year-to-date loss is $337,062.

PATIENT CARE REPORT: The Board reviewed the March hospital patient care report. Ms. Thomas reported many of the nursing staff are renewing or obtaining their ACLS and BLS certification. Ms. Thomas is an instructor and is able to hold the class at SCMH.

RURAL HEALTH CLINICS REPORT: The Board reviewed the March rural health clinics patient care report. Mrs. Sears-Hamilton reported clinic nursing staff are working on improving the callbacks after a patient sees a provider in the clinic.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE STAFF REPORT: The Board reviewed the April meeting minutes. The recredentialing request from Dr. James Bowers for the reappointment to Consulting staff was presented to the Board. Dr. Bowers does peer review at the hospital. The reappointment requests by proxy were presented for Emergence Radiology, Bryan Health Care Peer Review and Missouri Heart Center for Consulting staff.

OTHER REPORTS: The Board reviewed the Quality Assurance/Improvement, Infection Control, Risk Management and Safety April meeting minutes. The Quality Assurance/Performance Improvement (QAPI) for 2023 was reviewed.

The Board reviewed the Environment of Care Safety March meeting minutes.

OLD BUSINESS: Old business was reported in the CEO report.

NEW BUSINESS: Trustee Heaton made a motion to accept the fiscal year 2022 audit prepared by Wendling, Noe, Nelson & Johnson LLC. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Curtis made a motion to approve the reappointment of Dr. James Bowers for consulting staff privileges for peer review services. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Heaton made a motion to approve the reappointment by proxy for Emergence Radiology for consulting staff privileges for radiologists to read radiology services. Trustee Curtis seconded the motion.

Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Heaton made a motion to approve the reappointment by proxy for Bryan Health Care Peer Review for consulting staff privileges peer review services. Trustee Curtis seconded the motion.

Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Heaton made a motion to approve the reappointment by proxy for Missouri Heart Center for consulting staff privileges for cardiologists to read holter monitors. Trustee Curtis seconded the motion.

Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Lewis made a motion to approve Change Order 2 for item 1 PR-1 COP-16 for labor of door installation in the amount of $3,311. Trustee Heaton seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Heaton made a motion to approve Change Order 2 for item 2 PR-5 for cafeteria wall in the amount of $6,963. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Heaton made a motion to approve Change Order 2 for items 3 and 4 PR-5 for rooms 208 and 209 in the amount of $27,846. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Heaton made a motion to approve Change Order 2 for item 5 PR-6 to remove and infill windows in cafeteria 303B and PT Clinic 302 in the amount of $5,655. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Lewis made a motion to approve Change Order 2 for item 6 Pr-6 for new ceiling in cafeteria 303B in the amount of $2,910. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Lewis made a motion to approve Change Order 2 for item 7 PR-6 for waiting are G405 and Recep. 433 finishes in the amount of $270. Trustee Lewis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Heaton, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Being no further business, Trustee Lewis made a motion, seconded by Trustee Lewis to adjourn the meeting. Trustees Drummond, Curtis, Lewis and Heaton voted yes. Motion carried. Chairperson Fordyce adjourned the meeting.