Highland High School Conducts Graduation Ceremonies

By David Sharp

A large crowd of friends, faculty, family and community members attended the May 26, 2023 Highland High School Graduation ceremony held at the High School Gym. According to a district administrator, a total of 65 graduates received their High School Diploma. There were 62 Graduates presented diplomas during the event.

Lewis County C-I Superintendent of Schools John French and High School Principal Dr. Susan Rossmiller introduced Board of Education President Robert Reed Miller along with members of the Board.

Mr. French spoke to the Class of 2023 and guests. Mr. French talked about the years of work and study in completing the Graduates’ High School education. He also thanked faculty, staff, parents and the community for their support.

John French also talked about the time he and members of the graduating class spent together in his capacity as Cougar Cross Country Coach. Mr. French talked about the over a million dollars in scholarship funds earned by the Class of 2023.

Graduating Senior Devin Stutsman led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. The Highland High School Band, Directed by Nathan Sparks provided instrumental music.

The Highland High School Choir sang under the direction of Jessi Sparks. Superintendent John French decorated Class of 2023 Salutatorian Will Goings and Valedictorian Faith Post with Medals.

Will Goings gave the Salutatorian Address. Faith Post presented the Valedictorian Speech. Dr. Susan Rossmiller performed the Honors and Presentation of the Class of 2023.

John French and Robert Reed Miller presented the graduates with Diplomas. Graduate Mikayla Dreyer led her classmates in the changing of the cap tassels.

The Highland High School Class of 2023 celebrated their accomplishment with the traditional cap toss along with confetti. The newest Highland High School Alumni marched out of the arena to the tune of Recessional “Sine Nomine” performed by the High School Band.