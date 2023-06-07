Kahoka Native Competes For Miss Missouri Crown

MEXICO, MISSOURI – Miss Missouri candidates from across the state, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri June 11 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews, and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.

Representing northeast Missouri is Miss Clark County Valerie Shinn. She is the daughter of Kale and Katrina Nixon of Kahoka. Valerie is currently enrolled as a nursing student at Southeastern Community College in Keokuk, Iowa.

As a member of the Sigma competition group, Valerie will have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday afternoon. During night one of preliminary competition on Wednesday evening, she will compete in the health and fitness portion of the competition as well as perform a vocal during the talent phase of the competition. On Thursday, Valerie will have her on-stage conversation and compete in evening gown.

Through the Miss Missouri organization, Valerie’s social impact initiative is “Comfort For All.” This social impact initiative is focused on helping others find comfort in a nursing home by providing comfort animals to residents.

Pageant week will begin Sunday, June 12 when the Miss Missouri candidates move onto the Missouri Military Academy’s campus. Throughout the week, the Miss Missouri candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet for area residents on the courthouse lawn, located in downtown Mexico.

The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14 and will continue through Friday, June 17. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri Saturday night, June 18, as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri Clare Marie Kuebler. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will begin a hectic schedule of preparations for the Miss America stage and competition, to be held later this year.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available by calling 573- 581-2765.