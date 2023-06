The NEMOnews Media Group family is a little family is a little larger with last week’s purchase of the Shelbina Weekly. The Shelbina Weekly was merged into the Shelby County Herald effective June 1. Pictured are Shelbina Weekly owners Mark and Thad Requet, with NEMOnews Media Group owners Mike and Sue Scott. Mark Requet is joining the Shelby County Herald Staff, while Thad is pursuing other interests out of the area.