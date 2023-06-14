Clark County Nursing Home Hires New Activity Director

By Emily Bontrager

In February, Tonya Irvin was hired to replace longtime Clark County Nursing Home Activity Director, Delma Smith. Smith began to train Irvin for the position until Smith’s recent retirement at the end of May.

Tonya, 51, grew up in St. Francisville, Missouri and she attended elementary and junior high school in Clark County. She then moved and finished high school in Keokuk, Iowa.

Graduating from Keokuk in 1990, Tonya continued her education at Southeastern Community College, where she obtained an associate degree.

Before coming to the nursing home, Irvin worked at the Keokuk Public Library for over 30 years.

“Part of my job there was adult programming and local history genealogy,” Irvin said.

She also worked part time at River Hills Village in the Activities Department.

Tonya and her husband, Delbert Irvin live north of Kahoka. Irvin heard about the job opening and decided to apply for the position because she enjoys programming and helping residents.

As the new Activity Director, Irvin’s job consists of planning the activities for the residents at the nursing home. She also is in charge of activity assessments when a new resident comes to the nursing home.

“When people come in, we ask them, ‘What do you like to do? What do you want to do? What things can we do to keep you busy?’” Irvin explained.

“Some people like to crochet, and some people like to be outside. We have to find that because we want to make them happy while they are here.”

Irvin plans activities for the residents every morning and afternoon. She is planning to start having Bingo twice a week instead of just once a week because the residents like Bingo. Volunteers are encouraged to come out and help with Bingo or to just visit with the residents.

With less COVID-19 restrictions at the nursing home, churches and groups are being invited back into the nursing home as well.

“We are having some church services throughout the week and then we have church services every Sunday too,” Irvin said.

Irvin is excited to have the opportunity to work with the residents at the nursing home and she is ready to continue planning engaging activities for the residents.

“It is a great place, and I cannot express enough how much the staff has welcomed me and how much they care for the residents. We just want the best for them,” Irvin said.

“Someone once quoted, ‘A nursing home is not a place to come and die, it’s a place to come and live.’ We just try to make them happy and make them comfortable and do the best we can.”