Moubry Pushing to Reopen the Blue Room

By Echo Menges

The progress of the Blue Room restaurant and bar rebuilding project is moving forward quickly, though, not as fast as owner Chris Moubry would like. Prior to this month, Moubry and his team of local contractors have been pushing hard to complete the building and re-open to the public in June. Delays have dashed those plans.

Material delivery delays and financial constraints have the owner hoping to get the Blue Room open in July, however, rather than set a date, Moubry wants his eager customers to know he will re-open as soon as he possibly can, and he’s feeling the pressure to swing open the doors.

Inside the Blue Room, many changes have been made while mostly keeping to the basic floor plan of the former establishment.

When the business does reopen, customers will be welcomed into a more spacious feeling dining room and bar, with upgrades throughout.

The Blue Room was destroyed by fire in December of last year. Moubry promised the community he would do what he had to in order to reopen the well known business. He’s sticking to that promise, and he and his contractors are working as fast as they can to welcome the public