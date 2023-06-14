Officer Jaclyn Scott Saves Infant’s Life

Reported by Moberly Police Dept.

On June 5, 2023, Officer Jaclyn Scott, formerly of La Belle, Missouri, received a Life Saving Commendation for her swift action in the resuscitation of a 6-week-old premature baby.

On May 8, 2023, at 2333 hours, G. Hicks rushed into the Moberly Police Department carrying her unresponsive 6-week-old premature granddaughter, K. Martin. Officer Scott ran to the lobby, assessed the infant, and found the infant was turning blue and not breathing. Without hesitation Officer Scott placed K. Martin into the recovery position and began infant CPR by administering back blows. As Officer Scott was performing the back blows, mucus was seen coming out of baby Martin’s nose and the infant began to cry. G. Hicks utilized a suction bulb to remove the remaining mucus from the infant’s nose and mouth as Officer Scott continued to perform back blows to the infant. As the mucus was removed, Martin began to breathe on her own, with normal coloring beginning to return along with increased crying.

Moberly Fire Department supplied oxygen to the infant. Randolph County Ambulance District arrived, and the care of Martin was turned over to them. Infant Martin was later transported to the University of Missouri Hospital for further treatment and was released the following day.

For her quick decisive action to begin CPR, Officer J Scott will receive the Life Saving Commendation. Her actions are directly responsible for saving the life of K Martin. Officer Scott exemplified and embodied the professional policing and dedication to duty the Moberly Police Department strives each day to provide to the citizens of Moberly and Randolph County.

Chief Troy Link presented Officer Jaclyn Scott with the Life Saving Commendation.

Officer Scott is the daughter of Tammy Scott of La Belle, and the late Roger Scott, former Ag instructor at Knox County R-1 Schools, and the granddaughter of Sarah Freeman of La Belle.