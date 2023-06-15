 Skip to content

Milan Class of 1973 Holds 50th Class Reunion

 MILAN CLASS OF 1973 HOLDS 50TH CLASS REUNION – The Milan Class of 1973 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the American Legion Building in Milan. 

Those present were: front row, left to right: Pamela Stimpson, Shirley Ford, Vicki Daily, Mary Beth Crocker, Maridonna Snow, Judy Smith and Shelly Meek. 

Second row, left to right: Raymond Schultz, Jay Baxter, Harvey Pearson, Carl Crowdis, Scott Hollon, Robbie Hollon, Les Yardley, Pat Mosley, Mark Fulks, Greg Steele, and Edgar Adams. 

