Edina Storm Water Drainage Project Nearing Completion

T&B Excavating of Hurdland was contracted by the City of Edina to rebuild the storm water drainage system on the north and south side of Highway 6/East Lafayette Street between the Highway 15 junction (four-way stop) and Second Street (between White Castle and Casey’s). The project officially began the week of June 5, 2023. On completion, roughly 1000 square feet of concrete and 600 tons of gravel will be used on the project, along with 630 feet of drainage tube and eight concrete drain boxes (shown on right). The construction portion of the project cost roughly $130,000, according to T&B Excavating owner Barry Schrage. Photo by Echo Menges