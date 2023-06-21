Prosecutor Investigates Commissioner for Alleged Ethics Violation

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Commission’s recent hiring practices have come under scrutiny by the Knox County Prosecutor Andrew Boster.

According to the Prosecutor, he investigated an alleged ethics violation complaint made against a commissioner on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The Prosecutor made the following statement to The Edina Sentinel, following his investigation, which was closed due to a lack of evidence.

Statement from Knox County Prosecutor Andrew Boster

Allegations of nepotism came to my attention. Those allegations were levied against one of the county commissioners.

The law against nepotism is enshrined in the constitution of Missouri under Article VII, Section 6, the violation of which is automatic forfeiture of office. Refusal to forfeit office may result in legal action, which may be brought by the Attorney General’s office, prosecutor’s office, or the county counselor.

Once this matter came to my attention, I consulted with the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) who advised an investigation by my office would be appropriate as they (MEC) do not have jurisdiction over these matters.

The Supreme Court of Missouri has held that a violation of the anti-nepotism provision of the constitution exists when an office holder actually participates in the appointment process of a relative. State ex inf. Attorney General v. Shull, 887 S.W.2d 397 (Mo. en banc).

During the course of my investigation, I did not obtain any evidence to suggest that one of the county commissioners personally participated in the appointment process of a relative. I do not believe a forfeiture of office is warranted, nor do I anticipate taking any legal action for such removal.

According to the June 9, 2023, public meeting minutes of the Commission (minutes available on Page 6), Western District Commissioner Luther Green was investigated for his role in the hiring of a family member. Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell took responsibility for making the hire – on his own, and without the knowledge of Green.

Eastern District Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee has since told The Edina Sentinel he had no involvement in the hiring of two part-time contracted positions to pick up the trash at the Hurdland and Baring Sever Lake properties.

Neither of the positions were advertised. Nor was any vote taken to hire/contract the individuals.

According to the Knox County Clerk Marlene Spory and the Knox County Commission Administrative Assistant Michelle Gilbert, the trash pick up positions pay $40 per time at the Baring Sever Lake and $50 per time at the Hurdland Sever Lake. Both of the new hires are juveniles.

At the Commission’s public meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023, both Cardwell and Green declined to comment about the investigation and their involvement in the hirings.

“I have no comment right now,” said Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell. “I may comment later. For right now, I have no comment.”

“I didn’t have anything to do with it,” said Western District Commissioner Luther Green, “and after that, no comment.”

A video of a portion of the June 12 public meeting in which Commissioners Cardwell and Green decline to comment is available on the Sentinel Facebook page and website, edinasentinel.com.