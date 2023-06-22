New Playground Equipment and Benches at City Park

By Belinda Essmyer

The Milan Forest Grove Park Board invites you to the city park to enjoy the new benches, infant equipment and swings, The park is located on Spring Street in Milan. You will find three new colorful benches to just sit and watch everyone play or just to enjoy a good book.

There are also four new swings and just recently installed was the infant play panels paid for by CARES money. The babies will enjoy crawling, pulling up and spinning items. It is guaranteed to wear them out. Come and enjoy your city tax supported park!