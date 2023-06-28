Edina Council Discusses Fire Rating, Dangerous Buildings

Submitted by Margaret Gibson, City Clerk

DRAFT – June 12, 2023 – The Board of Aldermen met in regular session at City Hall with Mayor Alex Reel presiding. Aldermen present: Dot Kriegshauser, Delmar Strange, David Bugh, Rick Yoakum, Mark Parrish, Staci Rimer. Absent: none.

Others present: Jim Lyon, Mark Twain Communications General Manager; Ryan Bishop, Chief of Police; Brenda Swedberg, City Attorney; and members of the Strategic Planning Committee.

Mayor Reel called the meeting to order and gave the invocation. The pledge of allegiance was led by Alderman Delmar Strange.

Motion was made by Dot Kriegshauser and seconded by Delmar Strange to approve the minutes as presented. Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Staci Rimer to pay all bills as presented.

Motion carried unanimously.

Jim Lyon, Mark Twain Communications General Manager, addressed the Mayor and Board. He shared information regarding their efforts to improve the broadband service in the area. He said they will be submitting an application to USDA for a Community Connect grant and need support from the community to help their chances to receive a grant. Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by David Bugh to provide a letter of support for this application. Motion carried unanimously.

Brenda Swedberg, City Attorney, met with the Board. She provided information regarding ownership of a building on East LaFayette Street that needs to be demolished. This building, as well as a building in the 100 block of South Main Street, are property of the Asa Shaw Estate that has been filed in California. The City Attorney reported that she spoke with the executor of the estate and learned that they would be willing to transfer ownership of these properties but would not pay the back taxes. They also said they were hoping to close the estate in the near future.

At this time Dan Niemeyer addressed the Board on behalf of the Strategic Planning Committee. He said their request is for the City to advertise the RFP (Request for proposals) for a Grant Writer and Administrator to begin the process to apply for an Emergency CDBG Demolition grant. He also asked that the City move to take ownership of the building on East LaFayette Street that extends south onto South Main Street.

Randy Carlson also addressed the Board regarding this building which is considered to be a liability to the community and that everyone is trying to solve the problem. He said the risk is already here and asked the Board to deal with it directly or indirectly.

Motion was made by Delmar Strange and seconded by Dot Kriegshauser to advertise for a Grant Writer and Administrator to be able to apply for an Emergency CDBG Demolition Grant. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by David Bugh to pursue taking ownership of the building on East LaFayette Street contingent upon the County waiving the back taxes. Motion carried unanimously. Mayor Reel will submit this request in writing to the Knox County Commissioners.

Roger Parton, Superintendent of Utilities, met with the Board. He presented a written report to the Board which outlined some of the tasks completed by his crew during the last month. Roger also suggested that the Lake ordinance be updated since more activities take place there now. He said some basic repairs and maintenance at the clubhouse would make it a venue that could be rented.

Direct deposit for payroll checks was suggested by Roger. The City Clerk agreed to check with gworks, the City’s software provider regarding the cost to add this to the payroll module.

Parton reported that one of the City employees will be taking a job at Kirksville. Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by David Bugh to advertise for an entry level position with the City. Motion carried unanimously.

Ryan Bishop, Chief of Police, met with the Board. He presented a written report to the Board and addressed any questions or concerns.

The Board took the following action on building permits:

Motion was made by Dot Kriegshauser and seconded by David Bugh to approve a permit for Andrea

Both to build an addition (9’x18’) to her home at 608 North Main Street.

Motion carried unanimously.

Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Rick Yoakum to approve a permit for Alan and Staci Rimer to move a mobile home (16’x60’) to 206 South Fifth Street. Motion carried. (Ayes: Dot Kriegshauser, Delmar Strange, David Bugh, Rick Yoakum, Mark Parrish. Nays: none. Abstention: Staci Rimer.)

Mayor Reel reported that the ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating for the City has returned to the original rating, following an additional inspection that was completed in January. This new rating will be effective August 1, 2023.

The newest Federal holiday is Juneteenth and Mayor Reel proposed that this be added to the holidays that are observed by the City. She said local banks will be closed and there is no mail service. Motion was made by Staci Rimer and seconded by Mark Parrish to add Juneteenth to the paid holidays for all City employees.

Motion carried unanimously.

Echo Menges confirmed that the swimming area at the City Lake is open, as well as the sand volleyball court. She noted that it is becoming a popular place to swim and reminded everyone that there is no lifeguard on duty.

Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by David Bugh to adjourn. Motion carried and the meeting was adjourned.