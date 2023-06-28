Outbuildings Destroyed By Fire, Homeowner Thankful for Emergency Personnel

By Echo Menges

Two hoop buildings on the Applegate Farm were ravaged by fire late Tuesday afternoon, along with the family’s camper. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire or the firefight.

According to the owner Anna Applegate, the fire occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. at 67097 Tulip Place. The Applegate Farm is also the location of the family home where Bryson, Anna and their three children reside, along with two pet dogs.

“I was sitting on the couch with my daughter, and heard two loud pops. When I looked out the window, the building was on fire. And, it quickly caught our camper on fire. Our house is probably 500 feet from it,” Anna Applegate told The Edina Sentinel.

Applegate had to move quickly to notify emergency responders and get herself, her five-year-old daughter, and their two dogs to safety when she saw the fire.

“There were huge flames, and the wind at one point was blowing the smoke. I was nervous. We have fuel tanks on the other side, and I was afraid they would blow,” said Applegate.

Bryson Applegate was in the hay field with their ten-year-old son when he saw the smoke and headed for home. Their 15-year-old daughter was away at camp, at the time of the fire.

“The closer he got, the more he was hoping that it wasn’t our house,” said Applegate. “I was on the phone with 9-1-1 and he couldn’t get through. You can’t receive incoming calls if you call 9-1-1.”

Applegate called 9-1-1 and secured the family’s dogs in their kennel, before taking her daughter further away from the fire.

“We went down and got behind our big shop because I didn’t know if those fuel barrels would burn. I just didn’t know,” said Applegate. “(My daughter) was scared but she did pretty good. Everything in the hoop building had tires on it. The tires kept popping, and it sounded like mini explosions. My husband was here first, and then the fire guys. They were here within 30 minutes. They were fast.”

Firefighters and other emergency responders began arriving at the property from multiple counties. The Applegate Farm is located near Plevna and the Shelby and Lewis county lines. Despite taking a huge hit to the farm and losing a substantial amount of property, Applegate feels more gratitude than anything. She had the presence of mind to write down all of the departments that responded – so she could send every one of them a “thank you”.

Volunteer firefighters from Novelty/Plevna, Newark, LaBelle, Lewistown, Ewing, and Shelbina, along with emergency personnel from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance District, and Ameren Missouri answered the call from the Applegate Farm.

“They kept on coming,” said Applegate about the emergency response.

“They were like a well-oiled machine. They worked hard. It was burning hot, and it just kept burning. It burned for a long time. Every bit of three hours, they probably fought it,” explained Applegate. “The ambulance came. The Sheriff was here. Our driveways were full.”

Despite losing two large structures, their camper, and a lot of equipment, Applegate is focused on the positive.

“They were very compassionate. We had several of them tell us they were sorry. I think they are volunteers, and they were here. I was very happy with them. I think you’re always happy when people are helping you. They fought it like it was their own. We knew it wasn’t going to be saved but they kept it from spreading,” said Applegate. “You can replace material. You cannot replace people or animals. We’re positive people and I know that everything happens for a reason. Not that it’s pleasant, but you can’t let everything get you down.”

The fire burned too hot to determine the cause. It may have started near the engine compartment of one of the pickup trucks parked inside one of the hoop buildings.