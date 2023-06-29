2023 Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant

By Tennille Banner

Thursday, June 29, 2023 will be a beautiful evening as 8 young ladies compete for the title of Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss. The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Milan Community Center. Admission is $2 and everyone is invited to attend.

There are three Sullivan County residents competing for the title of Sullivan County Fair Queen.

Avery Pickering is the daughter of Chris and Melissa Pickering and is sponsored by North Missouri Livestock Auction.

Kasey Sallee is the daughter of Keith Sallee and Melissa Kellison. She is sponsored by Linhart Pest Control.

Kennedy Parrish is the daughter of Shawn and Jackie Parrish and is sponsored by Ryan Barnes Construction.

Four young ladies competing for the title of Sullivan County Junior Miss.

Remington Miller, a freshman at Newtown-Harris, is the daughter of Matt and Samantha Miller.

Phyllis Helton is the daughter of Ryan and Susan Crist and will be a freshman at Green City R-1.

Kylee Smith is the daughter of Gingo Smith and Stacey Bowe. She will be a junior at Milan C-2.

Emma Middleton, a sophomore at Newtown-Harris, is the daughter of Stacey and Mindy Chapman.