Community of Baring Bids Farewell to Landmark Church

By Echo Menges

The parishioners of the Saint Aloysius Church and the community of Baring are struggling with the unwanted destruction of the historic Catholic church, which has been a structural pillar of the community for 140 years – since 1883.

Generations of Knox County citizens have called the church home having many fond memories of being at the church with their families and their church family.

According to a parishioner, it was decided by the Diocese of Jefferson City to demolish the building after structural deficiencies deemed the building unsafe for services. Despite the parishioners efforts to fund a repair project, the decision was made to demolish the historic site.

A crew from Red Rock CDT, Inc. based in Hamilton, MO, began removing the north wall late Friday afternoon. Many people, who were lifelong parishioners, watched quietly and shed tears as the building was being destroyed.

A video of the beginning of the demolition project is available on The Edina Sentinel website. Photos taken before and during the demolition will be make available in the coming weeks.

We offer our condolences to the community of Baring, and those grieving the loss of the historic church.

According the Diocese of Jefferson City website the history of the St. Aloysius Church is as follows:

St. Aloysius Church in Baring, Missouri, was founded in 1893.

In 1889, a church building committee was formed to assess the needs of the growing catholic community in the area that is now called Baring, Missouri. It was determined that there was a definite need for a church; thus, on July 10, 1893 Archbishop Peter Kenrick, the Archbishop of St. Louis, bought several lots in block 11 from Santa Fe Town and Land Company in the new and thriving railroad community of Baring. On this land St. Aloysius Church was built.

The church’s frame was built by Frank J. Ponclet. with the help of many parishioners. The altar and communion rail were built by Henry Polhans. The church, completed in October 1893, was dedicated by Archbishop John Kain on November 13, 1893. The rectory was built next on additional land that was purchased on August 16, 1894 by Archbishop Kain. Local lumber was used by parishioners to build the new rectory.

In 1922 the church was expanded to have a seating capacity of 450. In 1926, a brick veneer was added to the exterior of the church; the church’s stained glass windows were added at that time as well.

The parish bell was constructed in 1940. In 1955, the Grotto of the Immaculate Conception was built from porous rock that was gathered around New London, Missouri; parishioners also added decorative rocks that they had gathered or had on hand. In 1972, a new rectory was built to replace the previous rectory. The statues in church were renovated in 1992.

On June 5, 1994, St. Aloysius Church celebrated its centennial. The parish gathered together for the Eucharist, which was presided by Bishop Michael F. McAuliffe; a dinner followed in the parish hall.