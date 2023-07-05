Derecho Slams Kahoka

By Mike Scott

A Derecho is a very long lived and damaging thunderstorm. A storm is classified as a derecho if wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles and has wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of the length of the storm’s path.

On Thursday morning, June 29, Kahoka and Clark County experienced the power of a derecho, before it moved into Iowa and Illinois.

An EF-1 tornado developed near Medill, and was on the ground until just west of Kahoka, according to the National Weather Service. The power of the storm carried directly into Kahoka, downing hundreds of tree branches and littering streets and yards with debris. Dozens of trees were snapped or uprooted within minutes by winds estimated at exceeding 100mph.

Electricity was knocked out over a wide area.

Kahoka officials cut power to the entire city to allow crews to safely clear branches from the powerlines. By late Thursday night, most of Kahoka had power restored.

“At the height of the storm we had 2400 without power,” said Travis Mathes, Manager of Member Service for Lewis County REC. “Thank you for your patience during the restoration, and hats ff to all the linemen and employees that have worked selflessly to restore power. Thank you to ACCESS Energy Cooperative from Mt. Pleasant, Missouri Rural Electric Cooperative from Palmyra, and Macon Electric Cooperative for your assistance. We will continue to work together to get these last few meters energized and clean up after the storm. You may still see broken powerlines and downed poles in the days to come, but rest assured we hare working diligently to make repairs.”

As soon as the storm passed, residents and volunteers took to the streets to clear debris from the roadways, as well as their own neighbor’s properties.

The buzz of chainsaws has been a constant reminder of the work that has been done, and that which is still remaining.

