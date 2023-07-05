Local Teen Competes at National Junior High Finals Rodeo

By Emily Bontrager

Josey Schaller traveled to Perry, Georgia to compete in the 18th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR). The 2023 NJHFR was held on June 18-24 and Josey competed in the team roping event.

The NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. Competitors compete from the United States, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

Each team and individual compete for money prizes, college scholarships, and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo Champion.

Josey, 14, is a freshman this year at Clark County R-1 High School. His parents are Adam and Carolyn Schaller, and they live near Williamstown, Missouri.

At a young age, Josey started riding horses. A few years ago, he decided to stop playing baseball for one summer, so his dad asked him if he would like to learn how to rope instead. Josey said yes and his dad asked Curtis Hudnut to teach him how to rope.

“The first time I went to a competition roping, would have been at Hamaker’s Arena, which is in Bloomfield, Iowa,” Josey said.

Josey and his horse, Levi, travel to local Jackpot shows and Missouri Jr. Rodeo shows to compete in team roping.

At each event, points are given out and these points add up at the end of the rodeo season, which typically runs from August to May. The teams with the most points accumulated during the season receive prizes and are able to compete at the state finals and possibly go on to the national competition.

“The highest I got was Reserve Champion at the Missouri state finals for team roping,” Josey said.

The Missouri Junior High Rodeo was held in Carthage, Missouri in May of this year.

The top four individuals or teams in each rodeo category at the Missouri Junior High Rodeo advance on to the NJHFR competition each year.

Josey and his team roping partner, Ayden Sanders, placed second in team roping at this year’s Missouri Junior High Rodeo, securing their spot at nationals.

“I’m the header and Ayden is the heeler. I come out of the box with my rope and I would catch the horns and I would dally off on my horn and then I would turn the steer,” Josey explained.

“Ayden would come from behind and he would rope the heels and dally. Then, I would spin my horse around and have the steer off the ground tight and the time stops.”

Josey started off going into the state finals as fourth overall team roper.

“We won the first day and that bumped our team up to second. The second day he missed, but we were still second because people behind us were a long way behind,” Josey said.

After winning Reserve Champion in team roping, Josey and Ayden had the opportunity to compete in the national competition in Georgia.

“State was not close to what nationals was. At nationals they had a lot more people and a lot more people filming it,” Josey explained.

The competition is high at nationals, with the best teams and individuals competing in each rodeo event from across the country.

“There were four teams from each state and a couple from Australia, Canada, and Mexico,” Josey said.

Josey and Ayden competed on two days during the week at nationals, June 20 and June 22.

“I had two performances per day. I caught both times and turned them both times. My partner missed the first time, and he caught the second time and couldn’t get his dally,” Josey said.

Ayden ended up hurting his hands and the two did not do as well as they had hoped, but Josey plans to go back again if given the chance. He will be competing in the high school rodeo division next year and hopes to go to the state competition and hopefully get a chance at nationals again.

Josey has always enjoyed riding horses and he hopes to continue doing what he loves in the future. There are a lot of people who have supported his team roping dream and he would like to thank them all for helping him along the way.

“I would like to thank Curtis Hudnut, who helped me and taught me how to rope,” Josey said.

“I would also like to thank Ferdie Dames who let us use his trailer to get down to Georgia and Laura Phillips for letting us use her truck to get there.”

Josey also wants to thank his mom, dad, grandpa, and grandma for supporting him. He wants to thank MFA Ag and the Die Hard Roping club where he practices team roping at as well.