Secrecy Surrounds Sever Lakes Hires, Legal Discussions

By Echo Menges

Two Knox County Commissioners have remained tight-lipped to the public about the recent hiring of a relative of Western District Commissioner Luther Green and an employee at Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell’s private business – to collect trash at the Hurdland and Baring Sever Lake properties.

The teens were allegedly contracted to perform the trash collection duties by Cardwell sometime around Memorial Day weekend, however, any information about how they were found, when and where they were notified about the positions or being hired, and by whom has yet to be released to the public by the commissioners in question. Nor have they commented to the newspaper about why the positions were not advertised to the public.

Eastern District Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee has gone on record twice to say he was not informed the teens would be contracted to fulfill the positions, nor was he part of the decision to hire them.

Changes Made to Public Meeting Minutes

Leckbee was also left out of a recent decision to alter the public meeting minutes for the June 23, 2023, meeting eliminating all mention of the Knox County Prosecutor and discussion surrounding Sever Lakes including hiring paperwork – by Cardwell, Green, or both.

The Edina Sentinel made a Sunshine Law request and received the draft (unapproved) public meeting minutes of the June 23 Knox County Commission meeting, which are public records.

The difference between the draft minutes and the approved minutes is the removal of two sentences.

In the draft minutes, the following statements are included: It was discussed that Ivan Schraeder will be contacted possibly Monday for information on what the county should expect from the County’s Prosecuting Attorney. Also, 1099’s vs. W-4 for younger aged workers and Sever Lake estate questions.

In the approved minutes, the above statement was changed to the following: It was discussed that Ivan Schraeder will be contacted for legal advice.

Leckbee reported he was unaware of the original notations and he did not know they were changed ahead of being presented to the full Commission for approval.

Amendments to the draft minutes, or who made them, are not included in the approved meeting minutes either. (See Page 6 for the full June 23 Commission Meeting Minutes.)

Who is Ivan Schraeder?

Attorney Ivan Schrader is contracted to give legal advice to the Commission.

“Ivan Schraeder’s legal services and fees are $1,200 for ten hours per month for telephonic advisory or opinion legal services on employment and labor relations issues under the monthly enrollment as the services are provided,” said Knox County Clerk Marlene Spory in an email to The Edina Sentinel following a public information request.

According to Leckbee, Schraeder is paid $1,200 by the county one time for the year to serve as a legal resource for the Commission. Leckbee reported he was not included in the recent contact or discussions with Schraeder.

It is unclear whether the attorney was contacted by Cardwell, Green, or both. It is also unclear why Cardwell, Green, or both are making efforts to keep the topics of these discussions hidden from the public record.

Cardwell and Green have yet to comment on the topic of the hires or to go on record to explain the hires after it was released Knox County Prosecutor Andrew Boster investigated Green for an alleged ethics violation for nepotism when his relative was hired.

Boster closed his investigation when he was unable to find evidence Green was involved in the hiring, and Cardwell took sole responsibility for both new Sever Lakes trash collection hires.

New Information

Following a series of public information requests to Spory and the Commission’s Administrative Assistant Michelle Gilbert, it has been discovered that although Green’s relative is being paid $50 per time for collecting the trash at the Hurdland Sever Lake – counting the time spent performing that duty and tracking six trash collections – it was determined the new hire is averaging pay of $75 per hour.

Background

The Commission decided earlier in the year to eliminate the county parks and recreation position held by Phillip Spory – who originally collected the trash at the Sever Lakes properties on behalf of the county among other duties including grant writing.

Spory is credited for gaining tens of thousands of grant dollars to be used to improve the Sever Lakes properties.

It is unclear if money sought and gained for the county by Spory is now being used to pay the new hires for trash collection at the Sever Lake properties – or whether Knox County tax payers are paying the bill.

More information about this story will be released if and when it becomes available.