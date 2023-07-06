Grant Awarded to Green City FFA

Submitted by Kristin Wood, MFA Oil

Columbia, Missouri – The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to the Green City FFA to assist with purchasing electrical supplies to provide electricity to the clay bird throwers and install LED lights at the trap shoot area. The MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of members and employees. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than three million dollars in grants.

The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to the Village of Pollock to assist with purchasing light pole brackets, banners and paint.

MFA Oil Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Culture Tom May described the MFA Oil Foundation as “a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life.”