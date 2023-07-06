 Scotland County Fair Set for July 9-15! 

The Scotland County Fair will kick off on Sunday, July 9, at the Scotland County Fairgrounds outside of Memphis.

A Day Pass is available for $15 or a Season Pass is $40. Children who are 7 years old and under get in for free.

On Sunday, July 9, the 4-H and FFA Dog Show will start off the fair at 1:00 p.m. The State Fair Family and the 4-H Royalty will be announced at 6:00 p.m. that evening. This will be followed by the Knowledge Contest Awards. The Vesper’s Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening for spectators to attend.

Monday, July 10 will begin with the Shooting Sports events. The .22 Rifle event will start the day at 8:00 a.m. The Archery event will follow at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Hunting & Outdoor Skills event at 12:00 p.m., and Trap event at 1:00 p.m.

The 4-H and FFA kids will show off their horse skills in the Horse Show at 6:00 p.m. that evening.

The Scotland County Fair Royalty Coronation will round out the evening at 7:00 p.m.

Animal Weigh-in and Check-in will be on Tuesday, July 11. Swine weigh-in is from 7:00-8:00 a.m., Sheep and Goat weigh-in is from 8:00-9:00 a.m., Beef and Dairy weigh-in is from 9:00-10:00 a.m., and Small Animal check-in is from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Art Hall exhibits are to be checked into the Art Hall at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Farm Rock Band will entertain the crowd at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. This band is sponsored by Hometown Radio Group – KMEM-FM 100.5 & KUDV-FM 106.9. If you don’t want to listen to the band, you can head on over to the Horse Arena at 7:30 p.m. for Mutton Bustin.

Wednesday, July 12 will start off early at 8:00 a.m. with the 4-H and FFA Swine Show. The Goat Show will start at 2:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Get ready cowboys and cowgirls to participate in the Ranch Rodeo at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. For more information, contact Colby Goehring at 641-919-0454.

Everyone is invited to showcase their talents in this year’s Scotland County Fair Talent Show contest at 7:00 p.m. This event is hosted by SCAMP (Scotland County Association of Music Parents). Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each division.

The 4-H and FFA Sheep Show will start off at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. Exhibitors will show off their animals in the Cat and Small Animal Show at 1:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Thursday evening’s main event will start at 7:00 p.m., with the Truck and Tractor Pull, hosted by the Missouri Farm Pullers. This event is sponsored by The Farm Shop, Phil and Joyce Aylward, Prairieland FS, INC., Aylward Insurance, FCS Financial: Lewis Hybrids, Aaron Brewer, and Wiss & Wiss Equipment.

Exhibitors will start the Dairy Show, Bucket Calf, and Beef Show at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14. The competitive Jr. Super Farmer Contest will be at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.

You also don’t want to miss out on the Celebrity Livestock Show at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

A new act will be seen at the fairgrounds this year on both Friday and Saturday evening. Markita Daniels will be performing her One Woman Stunt Show, which will include a Fire Show and Roving Acts! The time for this performance will be announced at a later time.

Start your engines and prepare for the fun packed Demo Derby on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 15, the Jr. Livestock Sale will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Grab your partners and sign up for the Corn Hole Tournament at 1:00 p.m. Check-in is from Noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Brett Hayden at 660-956-3565.

The tracks will be ready for Saturday night’s main event. Spectators can watch the Car Races at 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday, July 16, Cowboy Church will start at 10:00 a.m. with the Fair Clean-up after the services at 11:00 a.m.

The Carnival will run Tuesday through Saturday evenings at the fair. There will also be a walking magician, illusionist, and dunk tank at this year’s fair.

Come out and check out the vendors and to see the 4-H and FFA exhibitors Art Hall and livestock projects! You don’t want to miss out on all the fun at this year’s Scotland County Fair!