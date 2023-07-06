Sullivan Co. Fair Queen and Junior Miss Crowned

Submitted by Tennille Banner

An excited crowd was on hand for the 2023 Sullivan County Fair Queen & Junior Miss Pageant on Thursday, June 29, 2023. There were four young ladies vying for the Junior Miss title, and three ladies vying for the Fair queen title.

Selected as the queen was Miss Kennedy Parrish. She is the daughter of Shawn and Jackie Parrish. Miss Parrish received a bouquet of flowers provided by Northern Blooms Floral and Decor, a personalized bag provided by the DeLeon family, hair products provided by The Hair Gallery, and a gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. Her tiara was sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic and Wellness. Her official photo will be taken by Monumental Moments Photography. Miss Parrish also received a $175 cash prize which was provided by donations from Pettijohn Ford, Trenton, MO, Kirksville Motors, and Double O Berries.

The Junior Miss title winner was Phyllis Helton. She is the daughter of Ryan and Susan Crist. Miss Helton received a hair product gift set, a bouquet of flowers sponsored by Wildflower Grove, a personalized tote sponsored by the DeLeon family, a $75 cash scholarship provided by NEMR Telecom, and a gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. She also received a tiara sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness and a sash. Her official photo will be taken by Monumental Moments Photography.

The first runner up in the Junior Miss division was Kylee Smith, the daughter of Stacy Bowe and Gingo Smith. She received a bouquet of flowers, a basket of hair care products and a $25 cash scholarship provided by Wallace Concessions.

The Crowd Favorite in the Queen division was Avery Pickering. In the Junior Miss division, Kylee Smith was awarded the title of Crowd Favorite. Each girl won a $25 cash prize.

Kylee Smith and Kennedy Parrish were awarded the title of Miss Photogenic. Each girl will receive a 15 minute mini-session from JAH Photos.

Many gifts and donations from the community were given to all the ladies of the competition, and many volunteers assisted with the program and competition making the contest a success.

Sullivan County Fair Queen, Kennedy Parrish and Junior Miss Phyllis Helton will reign over the Sullivan County Fair festivities. Miss Kennedy Parrish will have the opportunity to compete at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia for the title of the Missouri State Fair Queen.