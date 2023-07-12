4-H Members Showcase Public Speaking and Decision Making Skills During Clark County 4-H Achievement Eve

“4-H offers youth opportunities to develop a variety of life skills through experiences,” says MU Field Specialist in Youth Development Katie Hogan. 4-H Achievement Night provides 4-Hers opportunities to practice public speaking and decision making which are valuable life skills as they participate in Interviews, Judging Classes, Demonstrations, Career Connections, Sales Pitch, Fashion Revue, Collections, Table Place Setting, and Photo Contest. The Fox River Clovers 4-H Club served as host for this year’s Achievement event and provided the main dish for the carry-in that 4-H families enjoyed together in fellowship while youth participated in the achievement contests.

In table place setting, youth create and display a table place setting using their creativity and then answer some questions about the choices they made in their design and how they could use the settingJadyn Saunders, Erin Bash, Irelyn Plenge, Mazlynn Webster, Walter Dunlap, and Piper Bookhart received a blue ribbons for their entries. Irelyn Plenge’s setting was selected as the top formal table place setting and Mazlynn Webster was selected as the top informal table place setting.

Sales pitch offers youth the opportunity to market a product that they have created through one of their 4-H projects. In the Intermediate category, Jadyn Saunders received a blue ribbon.

In career connections, youth take one of their 4-H projects and explore how that interest can translate into a potential career. This requires them to investigate needed education or training, financial investment required, and potential employers, as well as where these careers may be located geographically. All of this information is then presented to a judge. Jadyn Saunders and Aynsley Harmon received Blue ribbons.

Twenty-seven Clark County 4-H members participated in the nine events offered during the 2023 Clark County 4-H Achievement event. 4-H is a youth development program offered through University of Missouri Extension for youth ages 5-18. For more information or to register contact the Clark County Extension Office at (660)727-3339.