AM Quarter Horses LLC: Raising Quality Roping and Cow Horses

By Emily Bontrager

Raising horses is a lot different than raising other types of livestock. Horses require a lot of training to be able to ride them and additional training to compete in rodeo events or shows.

Four years ago, Ethan Allen and his family decided to start raising roping and cow horses. Ethan, his family, and his in-laws, Phil and Michelle Murfin, purchased their first registered broodmare from Galloping B Ranch in Turney, Missouri.

“That was kind of the start of our broodmares. Phil and I, we team rope, so we wanted to have some high-quality horses and so we thought if we could breed just a couple a year, we would try to do that,” Ethan said.

The two Allen and Murfin families decided to create AM Quarter Horses LLC, about two years ago. The A stands for Allen and the M stands for Murfin.

Right now, the families own around 30 head of horses, which live on the Murfin’s farm near Lewistown, Missouri.

Ethan Allen, 32, is the Assistant Principal and P.E. teacher at Black Hawk Elementary School. He is also the Clark County High School track coach and head football coach. He and his family are going to be moving south of Kahoka soon and they plan to bring a few of the horses to their new home.

In the past, Ethan’s in-laws raised paint halter horses. The two families are hoping to add more athletic aspects to their horses as AM Quarter Horses LLC grows.

“We are trying to cross that athletic part and trying to speed up the foot speed a little bit, but keep the pretty small heads,” Ethan explained.

In 2020, AM Quarter Horses purchased a stallion named Metallic World 16. Metallic World 16, also known as “Rocky,” is a seven-year-old red roan stud and he stands at Abraham’s Equine Clinic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“We went to Mike Frankie’s. We knew he had a son of Metallic Cat and we wanted to buy something out of him,” Ethan said.

“We bought a yearling that we saw the year before and we bought her and really liked her, and she was really responsive and smart. We asked him about the stud, and he priced him, and we got lucky and were able to buy him.”

Rocky is the son of Metallic Cat and Sweet Little CD. Metallic Cat is an impressive horse and was named the NCHA Horse of the Year in 2009.

“He is in the NCHA Hall of Fame. He was a cutting horse and he’s been the leading sire in the cutting, cow horse, roping, even the ranch horse stuff,” Ethan said.

Metallic Cat earned $637,311 in lifetime earnings. According to equistat.com, his offspring have accumulated over $60 million dollars in earnings so far.

When AM Quarter Horses first purchased Rocky, they planned to show him, but he ended up injuring his foot.

Getting him out there has been a little bit harder, because he doesn’t have a show record or any points, but people are giving him a chance, which is exciting. Several of our friends have bred mares to him,” Ethan said.

The breeding season typically runs from March to the middle of July. This year, Rocky bred 16 mares for clients and last year he bred 9 mares.

Ethan would love to see more people in the area participate in roping events and he hopes others find a passion for participating in these events.

“I know people are always nervous to breed horses because they are not like cattle. You don’t just throw them out in the pasture. I think if you handle them and are out there and expose them to things, it makes it a lot better,” Ethan said.

Ethan and his family enjoy raising horses and spending quality time together as they watch the horses grow.

“It’s been really enjoyable from the start. My in-laws and my wife and I work really well as a team. We have different ideas, and we don’t always agree on things, but I think that’s what makes it stronger. It’s something that we are passionate about and we are just trying to get some high-quality horses out there.”

You can check out AM Quarter Horses LLC on their Facebook page to see their new foals, horses they ride, and to inquire about breeding or horses for sale.