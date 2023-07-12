Come On Out To The Clark County Fair July 19-23! 

By Emily Bontrager

The 142nd annual Clark County Fair will kick off on Wednesday, July 19, at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

A Day Pass is $15.00, and Season Passes are $40.00, which includes amphitheater admission for all the events. Children 10 years and under get in for free. Stockholder tickets may be picked up at the front gate.

The first 4-H and FFA livestock show will be the Horse Show on Sunday, July 16, at 5:00 p.m.

On Monday, July 17, the judging of Art Hall exhibits and the Skills Showcase – Performance Event will begin at 3:00 p.m. The Art Hall will close at 6:30 p.m. for the State Fair selection.

The Art Hall will be open on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday from 1:00- 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The Open Art Show, Clark County Fair History, and “Thirty Year Flood” photos and memorabilia will be located in the Commercial Building.

Entries for the Open Art Show should arrive on Monday, July 17, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. or Tuesday from 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Art Show entries require a $1.00 entry fee. There are three age groups: 12 years and under, 13 -19, and Adults. The categories are Painting-Oil, Watercolor, Charcoal, Pencil-graphite/colored, Painting – Acrylic, Sculpture, Multi-Media, and Photography. Cash and ribbon prizes will be awarded.

Items to display for the “Thirty Year Flood,” can be brought in on Tuesday, July 18, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. For more information about the Art Show or other displays, contact Marvis Trump at 660-341-5650.

The Commercial Building will be open Wednesday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Saturday from Noon – 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from Noon- 2:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 18, the 4-H and FFA Dog Show will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Show Arena. That afternoon, the Cat Show will start at 1:00 p.m. and the Critters Show will start at 3:00 p.m.

Free Gate Night will be on Wednesday, July 19. The evening will have all types of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

The night starts with the Clover Kids Medal Presentation in the Show Arena. The Open Bucket Calf Show will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by the 4-H and FFA Goat Show.

The annual Washer Tournament will begin at 6:00 p.m., with a 75% payback. For more information on the Washer Tournament, contact Karl Hamner at 660-341-3965.

Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m., the Clark County Fair Royalty titles will be given out to contestants. Titles will be awarded for Little Mr. & Miss (girls and boys, ages 3-6), Junior Miss (girls, ages 7-12), Princess (girls, ages 13-16), and Queen (girls, ages 17-22). For more information, contact Jessica Pitford at 660- 342-9562.

The Jones & Co Carnival will be set up Wednesday through Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Carnival armbands are $25.00 for a four-hour period or 32 single tickets for $25.00 and each ride requires 4 tickets.

On Thursday, July 20, the fair will start off early with the 4-H and FFA Swine Show at 8:00 a.m. in the Show Arena. That afternoon will be the 4-H and FFA Sheep Show at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday’s evening entertainment will be the Wright’s Sortin’ Donkeys at 7:00 p.m. at the Grandstands. Registration for this event will be at 6:00 p.m. The entry fee to participate in the donkey sort is $20.00 an adult, $15.00 for youth (9-15), and $10 for Pee- Wee (8 and under). All teams will be drawn. For more information, contact Mike Wright at 217-430-5527 or Chelsea Stice at 217-430-9055.

The night will conclude with music at the Beer Garden, with Rick Hunziker as DJ at 9:00 p.m.

On Friday, July 21, the morning will start out with the 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle and Beef Show at 8:00 a.m. in the Show Arena.

The Senior Showmanship Showdown will follow the beef show.

Friday night’s main event will be the Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m. at the Grandstands. For more information, contact Britten Gray at 660-342- 2456.

DJ Zach Nixon will provide music at the Beer Garden at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, July 22, the 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show will begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by the Poultry Show at 11:00 a Cornhole Tournament will be held that afternoon from 1:00-4:00 p.m. For more information, contact Jason Acklie or Matt Palmer.

The Stockholders election will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Secretary’s Office below the Grandstands.

The presentations for the Art Hall and Livestock awards will be in the Show Arena at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Livestock and Art Hall Sale at 4:00 p.m.

A Kiddie Tractor Pull will begin on the Midway at 5:00 p.m. for children ages 3 to 10. For more information, contact Gus Sedore at 660-216-8870.

The Illinois Farm Pullers Association will be at the Grandstands at 6:00 p.m.

The main event for Saturday will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Truck & Tractor Pull. For more information, contact Scott Gregory at 660-341-0218.

Music entertainment will start Saturday evening at 9:00 p.m. at the Beer Garden. Music will be provided by DJ Zach Nixon.

The final event at this year’s Clark County Fair will be held on Sunday, July 23. The Harness Races will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Grandstands. This fun event is sponsored by the Clark County A & M Fair Association and the Missouri Harness Horsemen’s Association. For more information, contact Marvis Trump at 660-341-5650.

Come out to support the 4-H and FFA exhibitors and to spend time with family and friends at this year’s 142nd Clark County Fair!