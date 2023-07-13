Green City Recognized as a Smart Rural Community

By Jennifer Chrisman

Green City, Missouri 7/6/2023 The community leaders of Green City and NEMR hold a ribbon cutting to recognize Green City as a Smart Rural Community (SRC). NEMR was recently named a Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association. As a result of NEMR’s national recognition, Green City is celebrated as a Smart Rural Community in program materials and online at www. smartruralcommunity. com, joining a national network of similarly innovative communities.

SRC is a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small-town America. The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care and other important issues for rural America.

In order to receive recognition as a SRC provider, NEMR was required to affirm that it offers 25/3 Mbps broadband to at least 50% of its service area; that it has broadband subscription rates of at least 50%; and that it is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation. NEMR surpasses these requirements offering symmetrical Gig speeds to 100% of its subscribers.

Green City’s robust fiber infrastructure creates opportunities to work from home, enroll in online classes, build a business or non-profit, visit your doctor over your computer, and stay connected to family and friends. All of this to say, you don’t have to live in a big city to be connected to the world.