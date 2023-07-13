Rhonda Vincent to Perform in Pollock

POLLOCK ANNOUNCES SESQUICENTENNIAL ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy award-winning artist, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, will headline Pollock’s Sesquicentennial Celebration on Saturday, July 29, at 7:00 p.m. Originally from Greentop, Rhonda has won an unprecedented seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. She was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2021.

Other entertainment includes Eastern Heights performing at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and Pumptown at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Eastern Heights is a modern, versatile country duo, with high energy, tight harmonies, and mind-blowing musicianship. Pumptown is a unique family band with their original story-drenched lyrics and constant rotating of instruments from African drums to the accordion to the mandolin.

The entertainment is free. For additional information about celebration activities follow announcements on Facebook (Pollock Missouri). A web site will be launched in the near future with the address pollockmissouri.com.