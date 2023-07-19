Knox County 4-H/FFA Fair Held at New Fairgrounds

By Echo Menges

After nearly three years of pushing to make the new facility possible, the new Knox County Fairgrounds officially opened to the public for this year’s Knox County 4-H/FFA Fair. Crowds made their way to the site for the first time to support Knox County youth showing 4-H and Future Farmers of America projects at the fair.

Visitors were welcomed with a newly graveled and expanded parking area and a brand new much larger show barn.

The new show barn measures 60 feet by 120 feet. It was built in October of 2022.

“Our new show ring is larger and we don’t have the obstacles, the posts, in the middle, which was always a concern when showing cattle,” said Mike Ellison, Fair Board President.

Several structures on the grounds (old golf cart sheds from the Edina Country Club era) were also repurposed to facilitate animals and wash racks ahead of this year’s fair.

“This gave a lot more space for animals. Now, we can have multiple species at one time. Even on sale night, we now have an area for smaller animals. They can all get washed at one time and all of the wash racks are under a roof so the kids are not standing out in a rainstorm or the beating sun when they’re washing their animals,” said Ellison.

The bleachers from the old fair barn on the Edina Town Square were moved to the new grounds during this year’s fair set-up. The gates were also moved and added to by donors ahead of Fair Week.

Volunteers worked diligently to ensure this year’s fair could be held at the new grounds. And, the Knox County Water District and Lewis County REC worked to ensure the new grounds had running water and electricity just in time for Fair Week.

Mike Ellison, 4-H/FFA Fair Board President, and Chase Brenizer, 4-H Council President, have been the driving forces for bringing the new fairgrounds to life. The duo are credited for executing a vision that would allow Knox County to host more shows with larger crowds, and enough space to grow.

“There are so many volunteers to thank who have helped. I don’t care if it’s for a day or five days, or the whole duration, we could not have done it without their help,” said Ellison.

The next priorities will be to work on an Art Hall building, permanent restrooms, and a concession stand.

“We also have to get some more lighting in, some better lighting, and restrooms are a priority,” said Ellison.

Fair meals were also hosted at the new fairgrounds this year. In years past they were held a the Knox County Courthouse Courtyard.

“I personally thought the community supported us and the meals really well,” said Ellison. There were good crowds and several sold out.”

Now that the grounds have been used during Fair Week, the 4-H Council and the 4-H/ FFA Fair Board will tweak their planning to make future fairs even better.

“This is a learning year. There are a few things we will change going forward, like making more room for the beef. There are some little changes we can make. Now that the community has been out here, different ideas will come in and work well. We will keep trying to make it better,” said Ellison. “We’re always taking donations and looking for grants and things we can do to grow even more.”

Currently, there are no plans to do anything different with the old show barn on the Edina Town Square. The building continues to be available for community use through rental from the 4-H Council at the Knox County Extension Office.

“We want to leave it there for the Corn Festival and for the community to use,” said Ellison.

Ellison was happy to get so much good feedback and ideas for improvements during this year’s fair.

“We had some kids thank us for doing this. I saw some kids fishing and playing kickball down there. It was nice to get to see them use the space. I was pleased with the fair. I thought we had a good turnout,” said Ellison. “We like to let the kids help so they can take pride in the project, too. I’m happy with the way it’s going.”

The new fairgrounds are located at the Edina City Lake property approximately one mile north of Edina. The city lake also has a new swimming area and volleyball court near the fairgrounds, which was added by the City of Edina in 2022. A mowed walking path around a portion of the lake is also open to the public.