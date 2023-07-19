Missouri All Stars Knock Off Illinois at Hannibal

By David Sharp

Macon HS graduate Hayden Burns stroked a seventh inning two run double, scoring South Shelby HS standout Lucas Magruder providing the winning margin for a 3-1 Missouri win over Illinois in the 9th Annual Missouri vs. Illinois 2023 All Star baseball game, played at Hannibal’s Veterans Park on July 15, 2023.

The well attended contest featured graduating senior baseball standouts from the Quincy and Hannibal area. Knox County saw four players selected along with Head Coach David Cameron and assistant coach Hays Klocke. Blake Parrish, Rylan Roberts, Kellen Parrish and Braxton McCurren represented Knox County and their 16 game winning varsity baseball team from 2023.

North Shelby was represented by Casey Shockley along with Head baseball coach Scott Gaines who served as an assistant coach. Canton Hall of Fame coach Andy Anderson also served as a Missouri assistant coach along with Henry Whetstone of Marion County.

Infielder Lucien Collins represented Canton HS. District Champion South Shelby saw Jayden Baker and Lucas Magruder represent the Cardinal baseball team. Highland graduate Aiden Lay batted for Missouri and played first base late in the game.

Aiden Lay was on the receiving end of a Braxton McCurren close call on a pick off move at first base. Jayden Baker played center field and batted for Missouri.

Clark County graduate Carter Briscoe was selected to play but was not seen at the game.

Rylan Roberts started at second base. Roberts made two good defensive plays for Missouri. Kellen Parrish batted and played first base for Missouri.

The game featured strong pitching and good defense. Missouri got on the board first when Macon HS product Drew Meisner drove home Hayden Burns (Macon HS) with a second inning RBI double. Burns doubled, setting up the go ahead run.

Illinois tied the game when Isaac Little of Rushville-Industry HS singled home a run in the top of the fifth frame.

Knox County’s Braxton McCurren pitched the seventh and eighth innings for Missouri. McCurren struck out two batters in each of his two innings pitched. Illinois got one single off the John Wood CC bound left handed pitcher.

Hayden Burns plated Centralia’s Jack Romine and Lucas Magruder with the eventual winning runs in the seventh inning.

Lucas Magruder earned a save, pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Magruder had a hit, and a run scored for Missouri.

Hayden Burns was named the Missouri MVP. Derek Phillips of Rushville-Industry HS was the Illinois MVP.

“Both the guys were big in the back end of the game,” Missouri head coach David Cameron said of relievers Braxton McCurren and Lucas Magruder. “Defense was good all game. All the guys we threw did great. We had more guys that could have pitched.”

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to showcase everybody. Super proud of Missouri. We showed everybody what we were all about. We played well.”