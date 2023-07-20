Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Clinic

Memphis Community Health Center celebrated its open house and official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 14, 2023. Led by Dr. Shane Wilson, the new center aims to address the crucial need for quality healthcare in rural communities. Memphis CHC operates as a service of Northeast Missouri Health Council, further enhancing healthcare accessibility in the region.

“The availability of healthcare services directly impacts the overall well-being and quality of life of individuals in rural areas,” said Dr Wilson. By establishing the Memphis Community Health Center, Dr. Shane Wilson and the team are addressing this critical need, ensuring that rural residents have access to the healthcare they require for their physical and mental well-being. Dr. Wilson is shown above giving guests a tour of the new clinic. Submitted by Hector Contreras, NEMO Health Council