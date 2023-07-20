Milan City Council Amends Open Burning and Fireworks Ordinances

Submitted by Lisa Sharp, City Clerk

SPECIAL MEETING

June 28, 2023 – The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Milan, Missouri met for a special meeting at the Milan City Hall, 212 E. 2nd Street, on June 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with the following Aldermen present: Darin Tucker, Randy McCollum, Ed Reger, Richard Head and Lesa Smith. Also present: Mayor Andy Herington, City Administrator Crystal Bupp and Nancy Watt. Absent was Alderwoman Rebecca Bennett and City Clerk Sharp. Administrator Bupp took the minutes in the absence of the Clerk Sharp.

Mayor Herington called the meeting to order.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by Reger to place on its first reading Bill # 2622 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 230.150 ON OPEN BURNING”. On a motion duly made and seconded, bill was placed on second reading, read by title and motion carried. Thereupon, Tucker moved that Bill # 2622 be passed as read, seconded by Reger. Vote: Tucker – yes; McCollum – yes; Reger – yes; Head – yes; Smith – yes; Bennett – absent. Thereupon, Bill # 2622 becomes Ordinance # 2829.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by McCollum to place on its first reading Bill # 2623, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 620.050 ON FIREWORKS”. On a motion duly made and seconded, bill was placed on second reading, read by title and motion carried. Thereupon, Tucker moved that Bill # 2623 be passed as read, seconded by McCollum. Vote: Tucker – yes; McCollum – yes; Reger – yes; Head – yes; Smith – yes; Bennett – absent. Thereupon, Bill # 2623 becomes Ordinance # 2830.

Motion by Head, seconded by Smith to adjourn. Vote: Head – yes; Smith – yes; Tucker – yes; McCollum – yes; Reger – yes; Bennett – absent.

REGULAR MEETING

July 3, 2023The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Milan, Missouri met for a regular meeting at the Milan City Hall,212 E. 2nd Street on June 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. with the following Aldermen present: Darin Tucker,Randy McCollum, Ed Reger, Rebecca Bennett, Richard Head and Lesa Smith. Also present: MayorAndy Herington, City Clerk Lisa Sharp, City Administrator Crystal Bupp and Nancy Watt.Motion by Smith, seconded by Bennett to approve the minutes. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes,Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes.Motion by Tucker, seconded by Head to approve the bills. Discussion followed. Vote: McCollum – yes,Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes.Motion by Bennett, seconded by McCollum to request the supplemental actuarial evaluation for the L-3Plan from Lagers. Vote: Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum –yes.Motion by Smith, seconded by Tucker to enter into closed meeting with closed record and closed vote tothe extent permitted by law pursuant to 610.021(3) to consider the hiring, firing, disciplining orpromotion of particular employees and/or personnel.” Vote: Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes,Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes.Motion by McCollum, seconded by Reger to adjourn closed session and return to open session. Vote:Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes.Motion by McCollum, seconded by Reger to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Zach Hoover asMilan Fire Chief. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – no, Smith –yes.Discussion was held about selling the street sweeper. Motion by Tucker, seconded by McCollum to sellthe street sweeper. Vote: McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker– yes.Discussion was held concerning shooting fireworks in city limits. The county burn ban had been liftedearlier in the day. Motion by Smith, seconded by Bennett to allow residents to shoot off fireworks perthe city ordinance from July 3 to July 5. Vote: Reger – yes, Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes,Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes.Motion by Bennett, seconded by McCollum to adjourn. Vote: Bennett – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes,Tucker – yes, McColllum – yes, Reger