 2023 Clark County Fair Farm Family 

Sam is the son of Joe and Louise Wheeler and Mary Jean is the daughter of George and Amelia Uhlmeyer. They were married on August 8th, 1959. Mary Jean and Sam were students at St. Patrick elementary and high school and became sweethearts while in school. As a result, they have six children and 14 grandchildren. The Wheeler family has had continuous farm ownership in the southern part of Clark County since 1888.

Sam began participating at the Clark County Fair in 1948 and showed until he graduated from high school. Their children have also participated at the fair through the 4-H and FFA programs. Both Sam and Mary Jean were project leaders with the Shamrock 4-H club and Sam was a member of the Clark County extension council. Through the years both have been active in their local community especially with the Shrine of St Patrick. Before marriage, Mary Jean graduated from Mount St. Claire College in Clinton, Iowa and taught school in Davenport, Iowa. Sam graduated from the University of Missouri in 1957, was a Moorman’s feed salesman, and worked on the family farm.

Their oldest child, Mary Beth, married Jim McWilliams and lived in St. Charles Missouri. Both were graduates of Quincy College. Jim is employed by Plaza Tire and Mary Beth was a teacher. They have two sons. Their son Tom is a fireman in Auburn Alabama and previously worked as a policeman in Bridgeton Missouri. Their son Joe is employed by Sydenstricker/ Nobbe, is a graduate of the University of Missouri and just recently married.

Dr. Jon and Susan (Wheeler) Taylor reside in Osage Beach, Missouri. Jon is on faculty at the University of Missouri Columbia Hospital and clinics. Their daughter, Alexandria, is a certified public accountant with KPMG in Denver, Colorado. While their son, Jack, resides in Chicago, Illinois working for Arminino, LLP in risk assurance.

Dr. Barbara (Wheeler) Braddock is the third daughter. She attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and earned a PhD in Psychology. Barb is married to Dr Stephen Braddock. They have two adult sons, Robert and Matthew. They currently reside in St. Louis. They all enjoy returning to the family farm for holiday gatherings. Nancy (Wheeler) Duchon is the fourth daughter of Sam and Mary Jean Wheeler. She is married to Dan Duchon and they live in Ottawa, IL. Nancy was a Special Education Teacher for 28 years and is currently a substitute teacher. Dan is an FDIC Bank Examiner. Dan and Nancy have two children. Nick Duchon is a Bank Examiner residing in Indianapolis, IN. Sara Duchon is a senior at Marquette Academy in Ottawa, Illinois. They enjoy visiting the family farm in Missouri.

Joan Smith is a Family Nurse Practitioner in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. She is employed by Advent Health in Overland Park Kansas. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her master’s degree from University of Oklahoma. She has three sons, Daniel, 17, Luke, 14, and Jacob, 12.

John Wheeler resides in Clark County with his wife, Erin, and their three children. John graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He works for the Farm Service Agency at the USDA service center in Clark County. John has served as a Beef superintendent at the fair for several years and is involved in other local activities. Erin is a Nurse Practitioner in Keokuk, IA. Their children have participated in the fair through 4H and FFA. Sam, 20, attends the University of Missouri- Columbia, Callan, 17, will be a senior at Clark County R1 High school and Maggie, 14 will be a freshman.

Their family has many fond memories exhibiting art hall and livestock projects. In addition, they are proud of the fairground facilities and the people that provide leadership to our 4H/FFA youth. The fair was a highlight of their summer. While sitting around the kitchen table, their families recall numerous stories of their time at the Clark County fair. They feel strongly that preparing and exhibiting projects at the fair teaches numerous life skills to young people that help them prepare for their future.