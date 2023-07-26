 Running Fox Principal Resigns, Staff Blames Extra Duties 

By Mike Scott

Running Fox Elementary School Principal Heather Holsted unexpectedly resigned on Monday, July 17.

Holsted’s departure leaves a void at the school, and several Running Fox teachers were on hand at the school board meeting to voice their concerns.

“Yesterday was a hard day for our district,” Robin Davis told board members, “Our Running Fox principal resigned due to the overload of her job and other reasons. Heather was one of the best, if not the best, principals that we have had. She truly was here for the right reasons.”

“She brought so much knowledge to our district, but unfortunately, she was not able to use that knowledge in our district because she had so many other duties,” Davis added.

Other staffers praised Holsted’s style of greeting everyone with a positive attitude, and that they (teachers) felt supported for the first time in years.

They complained that they are rarely visited by school administration or board members, and that they don’t have guidelines for expectations for when the principal is out of the building. They noted that the school hasn’t had a gifted program for years, and that communication with Running Fox is poor.

Running Fox PTO president Terry Hooper added,” I have never met a group of teachers that work so well together and so hard together. When you overwork an administrator, it trickles down.”

The teachers also said that it was rumored that the school board wanted to close Running Fox, an allegation denied by several board members.

Editor’s Note: I attend almost every school board meeting, and the last time I recall the board discussing closing Running Fox was in 2008.-Mike

In an email to The Media on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Ritchie Kracht said, “Multiple board members stated last night that the board has not had a discussion on closing down Running Fox. We do not have space in Black Hawk for 90 more students. Black Hawk is full right now.”

To address that issue, last year, the school board also changed elementary district boundaries to add students to Running Fox, to relieve the crowding at Black Hawk.

Kracht also noted recent maintenance and improvements made at Running Fox.

“The ESSER III HVAC, sidewalk replacement, and pavement repair projects were all bid together with Black Hawk. I looked at the total project cost for each and my estimate is we are spending about $650,000 at Running Fox on those upgrades,” added Kracht.

Regarding administrator duties, Kracht told those attending the meeting, “All of our administrators do a ton of extra things. It’s the only way we can operate the way we do.”

He noted there is a fixed amount of money available, and that adding staff means larger class sizes.

The CCR-1 school board has a special closed session meeting scheduled for Thursday night to consider candidates for the Running Fox principal position, and possibly hire a candidate at that time.

Kay Sprague and Donna Flood reported on the successful Career Ladder program, which allows teachers to be paid extra for performing extra work, such as tutoring.

“Last year, 6748 hours were logged for Career Ladder,” said Flood. “Forty-two percent or more of the time was for tutoring.”

She noted that the actual hours were probably much higher, as teachers often stop logging their hours when they reach their required level.

“It’s a really good program for our teachers,” said Middle School principal Jason Church. “They did a great job.”

“We tried to design it so every teacher could get it if they wanted to,” Kracht added.

Both Sprague and Flood hoped the state would continue funding 60 percent of the program costs.

In other business, the board:

•Approved the Community Engagement Plan required by the state. “We already do almost all of this anyhow,” said Kracht.

•Awarded the bid for printing required notices to the Hometown Journal.

•Approved the board members Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure policy, which will allow board member to file the short form ethics report.

•Set dates for school events. Homecoming will be September 22. Senior night will be against Monroe City. Courtwarming will be held on the last home game, Basketball senior night will be 2/6/24. Prom will be April 20, and Graduation will be May 19.

•Approved changes to the Indian Pride Learning Center student handbook, updating staff members, bus lane information, milk costs and field trip policies.

•Set the next board meeting for Thursday, August 10.