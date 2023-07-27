Multiple Agencies Respond to Unionville Fire

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to a Unionville fire call at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning July 23, 2023. Fire departments assisting with the four-story structure included Liberty, Grant and Elm Townships, Centerville (IA) Fire Department, Milan and Green City Departments. They were assisted by MO State Highway Patrol, MoDot, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Putnam County Ambulance. The Unionville Fire Department was on the scene of the fire for ten hours. No cause of the fire is known at this time. The Fire Marshall was called to the scene. The building has been vacant for six years. On Friday, Liberty and Grant Fire Departments were called to two suspicious house fires in northeast Putnam County; three fires in three days. Those two houses were a total loss. Photo/Information by Ron Kinzler, Courtesy of the Unionville Republican