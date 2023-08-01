 Greenley Field Day to be Held This Thursday, August 3 

By Echo Menges

It’s that time of year again when the staff, researchers and students at the Lee Greenley Jr. Memorial Research Center roll out the covered wagons and take citizens for an educational ride.

Annually, the folks at Greenley bring the latest University of Missouri research and education in agriculture to the public in the form of free tours and presentations held throughout the research farm.

This year’s lineup of cutting edge education will be centered around beef and forage management, integrated pest management, and agronomic management. Look for a list of offerings on Page 2 of this newspaper.

All tours, breakfast, and lunch are free of charge to attendees and everyone is welcome.

This year’s featured speaker during the luncheon is Dr. Christopher Daubert, Vice Chancellor and Dean at the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

The Greenley Research Center is located one mile east of Novelty on Highway 156, between Novelty and Swan Corner (the Highway 15 and Highway 156 junction). See map below.