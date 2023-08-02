Local Volunteer Celebrating 30 Plus Years of Service at Clark County Senior Center

By Emily Bontrager

One local volunteer has dedicated her time to serve the community for many years. Shawna Sheffler, 45, has volunteered for over 30 years at the Clark County Senior Center in Kahoka, Missouri.

Shawna grew up in Kahoka and her parents are Cliff and Bonnie Sheffler. She also has two sisters, Christina Zimmerman and Tosha Coberley.

Shawna attended Black Hawk Elementary and was later homeschooled. She has had a passion for helping others all of her life. The first time she volunteered at the Senior Center was with her grandma.

“I was helping my grandma when I was 15,” Shawna recalled.

“I was helping them deliver meals.”

Shawna’s grandma, Veneta Justice, was a cook at the Senior Center for many years and helped deliver meals to shut-ins. Veneta’s granddaughter followed in her footsteps and has continued to volunteer at the Senior Center.

For years, Shawna has helped deliver meals through the Center’s meals on wheels program.

“I do the meals and help whoever needs help. I love it here,” Shawna said.

Shawna decided to keep volunteering over the years because she enjoys helping people. She is always there to lend a helping hand whenever she can, and she wants to make people happy.

According to the Director of the Clark County Senior Center, Natasha Eddleman, Shawna is a big help.

“She knows how to do everything, and she knows everyone. If we have a new driver and I don’t have time to go out and show them, she takes them out,” Eddleman said.

Besides volunteering at the Senior Center, Shawna also works at Papa’s Pizza in Kahoka, which was formerly known as Breadeaux Pizza. According to Shawna, she started working at Breadeaux Pizza when she was around 16 or 17 years old.

In her free time, Shawna enjoys playing Bingo at the Senior Center, swimming, walking at the park, and bowling.

Shawna has spent many years doing what she loves, and she hopes others will start volunteering like her. Volunteering is a great way to serve others and the Senior Center is always looking for more help.

“If anyone wants to volunteer, we need volunteers,” Shawna said.

If anyone is interested in volunteering at the Center, they can stop by Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or call 660-727-2400. The Clark County Senior Center is located at 222 North Lincoln Street in Kahoka, MO.

To recognize Shawna for her years of volunteer service, the Senior Center is having an open house on August 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Senior Center will be grilling pork chops and hot dogs and serving baked beans and potato chips. Cake will also be served to celebrate Shawna and the 30 plus years of her volunteering at the Senior Center.

The cost for lunch on August 18 is $8.25 for people under 60 years old and $5.00 for people over 60 years old. All are welcome to come and enjoy lunch and to celebrate Shawna’s dedication to serving the community!