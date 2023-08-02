Murry Nominated for Administrator of the Year Award

By Echo Menges

Knox County, MO – July 27, 2023 – The David Duncan Administrator of the Year is an award the Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) presents to a MHCA facility member administrator who displays a caring attitude towards their residents and staff, has created new programs or services that have improved their facility, and works to enhance the long-term care industry.

Each member home of the MHCA is invited to nominate their administrator for this award.

All nominations are judged and a district winner is selected from each of the seven Missouri Health Care Association districts.

This year, Knox County Nursing Home Administrator Katlind Murry of Edina is the District 6 winner. Murry was nominated by a staff member at the KCNH.

MHCA will recognize Murry with the top seven administrators from around the state at the MHCA Annual Convention being held this month. The state winner of the David Duncan Administrator of the Year honor will be announced during the convention and chosen among the seven district winners.

According to information released by MHCA, these individuals have shown impressive dedication to long-term care will be recognized at the MHCA 75th Annual Convention. District winners for Employee, CNA, and the David Duncan Administrator of the Year will be recognized at the Opening General Session & Awards Presentation on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Branson Convention Center. During that ceremony, the state winner for each category will be announced.

2023 MHCA Administrator District Winners

District 1 – Ashlee Lopez, Norterre Estoria

District 2 – David Hibler, MO Veterans Home, Cameron

District 3 – Leonard Rhine, MO Veterans Home, St. Louis

District 4 – Jessica Saad, Creekside at Elfindale Assisted Living

District 5 – David Moody, River Oaks Care Center

District 6 – Katlind Murry, Knox County Nursing Home

District 7 – Ashley Drewel, Heisinger Bluffs