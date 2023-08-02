One Injured in Dump Truck Rollover East of Novelty

By Echo Menges and Emilie Rumble

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report, a Columbia, MO, woman received moderate injuries when the 2016 Western Star dump truck she was driving ran off the left side of Missouri 15, two miles east of Novelty, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Virginia M. Clark, 19, was eastbound when the accident occurred, causing extensive damage to the dump truck and damage to the highway.

Clark was wearing a safety device. She was transported by Knox County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center at Kirksville.

Also assisting the MSHP at the scene were Missouri Conservation Agent Snead, the Knox County Sheriff, Lakeside Towing, the Knox County Rescue Squad, the Novelty/ Plevna Volunteer Fire Department, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.