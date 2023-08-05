Reported Tornado in Baring, Missouri, No Warning for Residents – Overnight Information, Photos, Videos, Interviews

By Echo Menges

Baring, MO – Saturday, August 5, 2023 – 6:15 a.m. – Fourteen people were rescued from damaged and destroyed homes in Baring overnight.

Emergency personnel including law enforcement, volunteer firefighter fighters, and ambulance personnel were called to Baring at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, August 4, for a reported tornado.

Only minor injuries have been reported. No fatalities have been reported.

Several residents of the Baring Senior Housing site were assisted in getting out of their damaged homes, along with residents living in houses in the area northeast of the train track crossing. Displaced residents and those with injuries were taken to the Knox County Community Center immediately following the disaster.

The Baring Post Office building was destroyed.

Part of the roof of the Baring Firehouse was torn off.

The roof of the Baring Cafe was torn off.

There is damage to vehicles and large items like shipping containers and feeders spread throughout the town.

Power poles/lines and tree limbs in roadways made it a challenge for the emergency response.

Residents reported the Baring tornado siren did not go off, and emergency personnel reported weather radios did not give any tornado or severe weather just prior to the storm.

According to the Knox County Emergency Management Director Bill Whiles, emergency personnel also responded to several hazardous materials leaks from tanks full of anhydrous ammonia and propane in the damaged area.

A trailer was removed from the train tracks at approximately 3:00 a.m. by Lakeside Towing.

According to Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche, power to the town of Baring was turned off during the emergency response.

According to the Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop, a Red Cross Disaster Response team will be at the Edina Christian Church to assist displaced residents with emergency needs beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

The population of Baring is roughly 124.

Emergency Response Included: Ambulances from Knox County, Salt River (Shelby County), Scotland County; Law Enforcement from Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Edina Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; Volunteer Firefighters from Baring, Edina, Novelty/Plevna, Newark, Knox City, Hurdland, Rutledge, Gorin, and the Knox County Rescue Squad; Emergency Transportation from the Knox County Nursing Home (wheelchair lift van), and the Knox County R-1 School District (school busses); Medical Personnel from the NEMO Health Council Clinic in Edina including FNP Beth Schrage and her team of nursing staff; Knox County Emergency Management Director Bill Whiles. (This list could expand later.)

More information will be released when it is available.

Media: Attribute The Edina Sentinel

YouTube B-ROLL and Interviews

Overnight Coverage: B-ROLL, Interviews, Photos LINKS BELOW (newest to oldest)