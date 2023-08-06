Governor Activates Emergency Operations Plan in Response to Severe Weather

Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 23-08 Activating State Emergency Operations Plan in Response to Severe Weather

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) — Saturday, August 5, 2023 — Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-08, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to severe weather and flooding that has been impacting the state beginning on July 29.

On August 4, tornadoes struck in Ray (EF-0), Saline (EF-0), and Knox (EF-2) counties. The Knox County tornado and strong winds destroyed or did major damage to at least 35 residences and displaced at least 16 people in the Baring area. Two minor injuries were reported there. There was also substantial flooding overnight in the Kirksville area. The forecast calls for the threat of additional severe weather to potentially affect communities across the state this weekend.

“Since July 29, Missouri has repeatedly been hit by severe weather and flooding that has damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure,” Governor Parson said. “This ongoing weather system has also strained resources as first responders and public works crews continue to respond. We want to ensure that all necessary state resources are available as damaging weather continues to threaten Missouri communities. We are grateful for the work public servants, utility crews, and volunteers have been doing to support their neighbors. We urge all Missourians to follow local weather forecasts and to be prepared to protect themselves and their loved ones whenever severe weather threatens their communities.

Executive Order 23-08 will expire on September 5, 2023, unless otherwise terminated or extended.