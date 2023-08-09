Baring Hit by EF2 Tornado, Homes and Businesses Destroyed

By Echo Menges

The tiny town of Baring, MO, population 124, was devastated by an EF2 Tornado Friday night.

On impact, many of the residents were sleeping in their beds and woke up to find their ceilings collapsing on top of them, which was followed by ferocious winds and heavy rain.

They had no warning.

There were no weather alerts from the National Weather Service, and Baring does not have a tornado siren.

Some of the victims heard the freight train-like sound and took cover just before impact. Some of them were alerted by the sound of their windows breaking. Many remarked they were unprepared and taken by surprise as the roofs of their homes were being ripped from the walls.

Everyone who experienced it has a remarkable and terrifying tale.

National Weather Service

Report/Summary

During the evening of August 4th, 2023, a mesoscale convective vortex (MCV) tracked east across northern Missouri and led to several strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

One of these thunderstorms briefly intensified and produced a tornado in the northern Knox County town of Baring, MO. While the tornado lasted only two minutes, it caused notable damage to the town, injured two people, and had estimated peak winds of 122 MPH.

This EF-2 tornado was only the fifth ever of such strength in the month of August within the St. Louis County Warning Area.

The Baring Senior Housing complex and dozens of homes were ravaged. The Baring Post Office was demolished.

The tornado began on the southeast side of town just southeast of the Highway K and Dairy Avenue intersection. The tornado quickly strengthened as it moved northwest producing EF2 damage southwest of the intersection.

A farm outbuilding was completely destroyed, several grain bins were thrown 1/4 to 1/2 mile downwind, and a home was heavily damaged with the roof and several walls removed.

The tornado then crossed Highway K and the railroad tracks and moved through the center of the town of Baring.

In Baring, six to seven businesses and 62 homes were damaged. Notable was the post office was heavily damaged with the removal of the roof and several walls.

The tornado then exited town tracking to the northwest producing damage to a farm outbuilding on the east side of Highway 15 and damage to trees on the west side of (the) Highway.

The tornado dissipated shortly thereafter.

Emergency Response

Tornado victims reported trying to help their neighbors or needing help themselves. People able to get out reported hearing their neighbors yelling for help. Some were calling loved ones or 9-1-1 asking to be rescued.

First responders began getting called out at approximately 11:28 p.m.

The response was cumbersome as tree limbs, power poles, power lines, and debris made most of the roads impassable. Many had to go in on foot.

Anhydrous tanks and propane tanks were spewing chemicals near the train track crossing into the south side of town. A grain trailer was also strewn across the tracks at the crossing making it even more of a challenge to navigate entry.

More than a dozen people had to be rescued from their homes and every residence had to be checked.

The Baring Fire House, which lost the north half of the roof in the tornado, was quickly turned into a command post. Knox County Emergency Manager Billy Whiles and Baring Fire Chief Merlin Oberholtzer took on the role of directing emergency personnel.

Help arrived in the form of volunteer firefighters from Baring, Edina, Hurdland, Knox City, Newark, Novelty/Plevna, Gorin, Rutledge, and the Knox County Rescue Squad. Paramedics and EMT’s from Knox, Adair, Scotland, and Shelby counties arrived. Law enforcement from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Edina Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were also among the first to arrive. They were joined by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Knox County Community Center in Edina became an emergency shelter and medical triage unit, which was staffed by ambulance staff and Beth Schrage, FNP, and her team of nurses from the Edina NEMO Health Council clinic.

The Knox County R-1 School District responded with school buses, and the Knox County Nursing Home responded with their wheelchair lift van – to transport people from Baring to the community center.

Casey’s General Store began the initial effort of supplying drinks and food to the victims at the community center and those working out of the Baring Firehouse.

The response effort and emergency shelter were operational until about 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Many of the first responders took a short break before going right back out to help with the cleanup.

At daybreak on Saturday, surrounding communities rallied with chainsaws, trucks, trailers, and heavy equipment – to begin the job of removing the mass amount of tornado debris strewn throughout the town.

As the stunned citizens of Baring began taking stock of all that was lost, much-needed help was delivered.

Volunteer contractors, heavy equipment operators, farmers, and emergency personnel began descending on Baring. The sounds of chainsaws, generators, track-hoes, back-hoes, skid-loaders, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, and tractors started up the chorus of the cleanup effort. The engines mixed in with the beats of beeping equipment alarms, sledgehammers, the crack of tree limbs, the screech of twisted metal being loaded into trucks. It was a symphony of support heard in every corner of town.

Weaverland Disaster Services, which is a local mission that responds to storm-ravaged areas throughout the United States with cleanup and building services, put over 100 local volunteers on the ground from Knox and Scotland counties alone. More Weverland volunteers also responded with much-needed sustenance, food and drinks, for weary victims, First Responders, and cleanup volunteers.

The Baring Firehouse functioned as the activity hub.

Casey’s General Store in Edina saw to it that coffee, drinks, and donuts were available throughout the night, and fresh supplies were added in the morning.

Bobby Ray’s Barbecue showed up with pans of lasagna and side dishes.

Individual citizens showed up with cases of water, coolers full of bottled soda and sports drinks, and snacks offering them up to anyone working in the vicinity.

Local drone operators also emerged from inside and outside of Baring to bring the scope of damage into perspective. From hobby operators to professional crop sprayers – the aerial views of the damage began to be widely spread.

News coverage of the disaster began making its way to people far and wide showing the devastation beginning with The Edina Sentinel and NEMOnews, which was quickly expanded on by KTVO Channel 3 News in Kirksville, KMEM 100.5 Radio Station in Memphis, WGEM Channel 10 News and KHQA Channel 7 News in Quincy, IL, Muddy River News online based in the Tri-State region. FOX News was pushing out information from New York. The Weather Channel and weather.com were also pushing information out to the masses during the initial phase of coverage.

A team of technicians from Mark Twain Communications began shoring up their damaged Baring Central Office building, assuring internet signals would continue to function, and established special connections for news disbursement. They extended that effort to include emergency management operations and First Responders.

The National Weather Service sent a two-man team from St. Louis to survey the damage and collect necessary data to build their report on the storm.

The State Emergency Management Agency Region B Coordinator Jeff Alton joined the collection of responders to lend a hand in the effort to assess the damage.

Disaster relief teams from the Red Cross and the Salvation Army arrived with response vehicles and supplies for the victims. Missouri Southern Baptist volunteers arrived with supplies and offered to help in any way they could.

Ameren power company’s linemen and tree trimmers arrived in droves to address the loss of so many power lines and poles, along with BNSF’s response crew who quickly assured the reliability of the railway through Baring.

T&T Motel in Edina owner Andy Mallett began taking in displaced Baring residents with nowhere else to go.

The Knox County Ministerial Alliance began to organize funding to help victims through the Citizens Bank of Edina.

Knox County Public Water Supply District Gary Mallett arrived to make damage assessments to the water supply systems.

The City of Edina Work Crew rolled in with equipment.

This list goes on to include crews, teams, businesses, and individuals that came out in force – so many, in fact, we cannot name them all.

Press Conference Held Saturday Afternoon

Knox County Emergency Management Director Bill Whiles, Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche, and Baring Fire Chief Merlin Oberholtzer called a press conference to be held at the Baring Firehouse at 2:00 p.m.

Reporters from this newspaper and area television news stations KTVO, WGEM, and KHQA were on the ground in Baring to collect images, interviews, and attend the press conference.

The full statements of EMD Whiles and Sheriff Knoche are included below:

Knox County EMD Bill Whiles

Good afternoon. My name is Bill Whiles. I’m the Knox County Emergency Management Director. We are here to talk about the storm damage here in Baring, Missouri.

I’m going to give a brief statement on this incident. After my statement concludes I will take no questions (because) we are in the preliminary stages of this whole situation.

I more than likely wouldn’t have the answers for your questions anyway.

At this time this is what I can tell you.

At approximately 11:18 p.m. on Friday, August 4, multiple agencies responded to Baring, Missouri due to reports of a severe storm that had struck the City of Baring leaving it without power and major structural damages to businesses and homes throughout the Baring area.

We have no reports of anyone being killed or severely injured in this incident.

There are 25 polls confirmed down at this time. Ten transformers (are) damaged.

Since last night, Ameren has reported that they have restored power to 50 to 60 customers in the Baring area leaving 190 still without service.

Ameren has 60 Personnel on scene working as fastly and safely as they can with the necessary equipment. They do not have a time frame as of now for full restoration.

If anybody would like to make monetary donations, please contact the Citizens Bank of Edina and they will give you further information.

If anyone would like to donate water and perishable items, we ask that you would hold off at this time as we have a substantial amount of items at this time.

If we are in need of more in the future, we will reach out to the community.

I would like to thank all the multiple agencies who responded to this event. There’s been so many that it’d be hard to mention (all of them), and I do not want to forget somebody.

I would also like to thank the outpouring of support from this community and its members.

Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche

I’m Sheriff Carl Knoche and I just want to remind the community in the surrounding areas that obviously we have a lot going on. We have a lot of First Responders and as he mentioned there has been an outpouring of Community Support.

We have a lot of people in town that are clearing brush. We have Ameren here clearing power lines and a lot of things going on to restore power to the area.

So, I would ask that if you do not have a reason to be here, please avoid the area.

We don’t need a bunch of people going around town and creating diversions for our power workers and our First Responders.

I just would ask, please stay out of the area until things calm down.

Statement from State Rep. Greg Sharpe

State Rep. Greg Sharpe (Dist. 4) arrived Saturday afternoon to assess the damage in his district.

“No one was seriously injured. It’s always kind of a miracle when these things happen – especially after dark,” Rep. Sharpe told The Edina Sentinel. “I talked to Senator O’Laughlin today and we’re going to try to mobilize what we can and help the County Commission and the others here. Whatever we can do to help. Our hearts go out to the people here at Baring. They may not always feel this way but property can always be replaced. It may not seem that way at the moment but when people still have their health and were not seriously injured, we’re thankful for that.”

How to Donate

The Knox County Ministerial Alliance has established a bank account at the Citizens Bank of Edina. Donors can drop off or send in money to assist the victims of the Baring Tornado. Initially, funds will be used to help house those housed at the T&T Motel.

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has also set up an account at the United State Bank in Edina to take donations electronically. Donors can give through Venmo by donating to: @KCChamber.

Weaverland Disaster Services Cleanup, Demolition, and Rebuilding Efforts

Baring residents in need of help cleaning up tree limbs, debris, demolition, and rebuilding are asked to call (660)341-4103.