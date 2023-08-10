1975 Wildcat Football Team Inducted into Milan C-2 Hall of Fame

The Milan C-2 Athletic Hall of Fame is proud to announce the sixth inductee to be the 1975 Wildcat Football team. The 1975 Wildcat Football team was lead by head coach, Duane Schnelle, and assistant coaches, George Moore and Tom Corbett. In their 1975 season, the Wildcats were the Tri-Rivers Conference Champions, District 1 Champions, and concluded their season as the third best time in the state of Missouri. Many of the young men on this team have been and still are considered pillars of our great community.