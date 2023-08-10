Glenwood Reunion: All Aboard the Glenwood Express!

The Glenwood Reunion will be held on August 18, 19, and 20. The theme for this year’s event is ‘All Aboard the Glenwood Express.’

Friday, August 18 will kick off with the Opening Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. in Glenwood, Missouri. The music entertainment for the evening will be Lacey Mihalevich at 5:30 p.m. and Renewed at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, August 19 bring your automobiles and tractors to the Reunion to register for the Larry Gates Memorial Car Show and the Tractor Show. Registration will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The cost to enter is $15 per car or $10 per tractor.

The winners from the Car Show will be announced at 2:00 p.m. The Car Show categories are Top 5, Best Antique, Best Classic, Kids Choice, Best Muscle Car, Crowd Favorite, Peer Favorite, and Larry’s Pick.

The winners from the Tractor Show will be announced at 2:15 p.m. The Tractor Show categories are Oldest, Newest, Best Restored, Crowd Favorite, and Least Number Produced.

The Kiddie Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Parade at 1:00 p.m. Registration for the Parade and Kiddie Parade will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The winners from the Parade will be announced after the Parade has ended.

Later in the afternoon, will be the adorable Baby Show at 4:30 p.m. Registration for this event will begin at 4:00 p.m. The Baby Doll Show will begin after the Baby Show has concluded.

The evening will end with entertainment by the Bluegrass Blondies at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 will round out the Glenwood Reunion with Church in the Park at 11:00 a.m. There will also be multiple Raffle Drawings throughout the fair, including two $500 Meat Bundle Raffles.