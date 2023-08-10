Green City Council Appoints Special Prosecutor

Green City Council Meets To Discuss Issues With Mayor David Fields

By Phyllis Fleshman

A special resolution meeting was held on Wednesday night, August 2, 2023 concerning issues against Mayor David Fields. A public notice was posted stating a Resolution 823- 3, concerning the appointment of a special prosecutor to determine if articles of impeachment shall be issued for the removal of the Mayor, David Fields, City of Green City, Missouri. Of the four voting members, three voted yes, and one abstained. A motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting.