Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Deputy Rooster

Earlier this summer, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office was able to secure a K9 Reunite grant. This grant allowed us to acquire a fully trained and certified 2 year old Belgian Malinois named Rooster through Code Blue K9 in Minnesota. The grant will also cover the training for Deputy Probst to become a certified K9 handler. Rooster will be a valuable asset in our fight against illegal drugs like methamphetamine. He is also dual trained in tracking. Tracking is not just to be used in apprehension of suspects, but also tracking lost children or anyone else who may have wondered.

We would like to sincerely thank the awesome staff at Tractor Supply in Kirksville for their generous donation of 6 months worth of food for Rooster! They have even informed us they will be looking into sponsoring Rooster next year also! Please show them thanks by helping us support them back!

Once Deputy Probst is certified, which should be in September, he and Rooster will be actively hunting for illegal drugs! Photo courtesy Schuyler Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page