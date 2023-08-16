School Board Approves Tax Levy

By Mike Scott

Clark County R-1 School District’s tax levy will remain the same for the coming school year.

At the tax hearing prior to their Thursday, August 10 meeting, Superintendent Dr. Ritchie Kracht explained that the formula provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education calculated that the CCR-1 tax levy could be a maximum $2.89 per $100 of assessed valuation, plus $0.96 per $100 assessed valuation for debt service.

“It’s more of a formality for us,’ Kracht said.

Under the Prop C rollback, Clark County set is operating levy at $2.75 per $100 of assessed valuation, and the debt service levy at $0.75 per $100 of assessed valuation.

“It’s plenty for us to pay off the debt and keep us on pace,” Kracht told board members, reminding them that the community has been very generous approving bond issues in recent years.

“We promised them that we wouldn’t increase,” Kract said.

Next up, the board voted to adopt the state’s Special Education Compliance Plan.

“If we don’t follow the state plan, we have to make our own, and we don’t want to do that, said Special Education Director and Indian Pride Learning Center Principal Megan Wendling.

The board also approved physical and occupational therapy contracts with Exceed Physical Therapy in Kahoka at the same rates as last year.

“These are services that we have to provide,” said Kracht. “And it’s great to have a local provider. Before they were here, it cost us a lot more.”

Next on the agenda was Clint Hunziker, who had requested to address the board regarding baseball.

Hunziker applied to be the Head Baseball Coach. Along with former Highland coach Ryan Waterman, they presented their qualifications and plans if selected as Indian baseball coaches.

Maintenance Director Eric Rodgers told board members that most summer projects were completed, and that the parking lot work should be finished before school starts.

Rodgers is waiting on some back-ordered HVAC parts.

The board discussed a broken tree on the west side of the High School, and decided that due to the age of the Bradford Pear trees, and the pressure they put on the foundation, that they should be removed. Rodgers will contact Michael Kauth to do the job.

In other business, the board:

•Approved tuition, lunch prices and gate fees.

•Approved Elementary Handbook

•Approved Middle School Handbook. Changes included update the dress and appearance section to provide guidelines for what is appropriate

“We are not able to deny an education unless the clothing really is distracting,” Kracht said. “This is still probably more stringent than most schools.

•Approved High School Handbook. Changes included clarifying that cell phones will not be allowed in classrooms without specific permission from Mr. Taylor, the High School Principal. In the past, there has been uneven enforcement of this rule.

•Approved Mac’s as the low bidder for the teacher lunch on PD day.

•Approved the purchase of new boys basketball uniforms, replacing the current seven-year-old uniforms. Jason Church explained that the gray visiting uniforms are no longer dark enough.

•Approved purchasing two van with federal dollars that need to be spent by September 30, if low-mileage vans can be located. These can be used for activities, tutoring, etc.

•Running Fox PTO President Terry Hooper discussed a before and after school program that Canton has in place, and asked the board to consider it in the future.

•Set the date for the next board meeting on September 7.