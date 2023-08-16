Smalls New Owners of Local Custom Meat Business

By Emily Bontrager

Grady and Kelsey Small are the new owners of the Old Hickory Shop. The couple took over the custom meat business on July 1, 2023 from former owners Mike and Norma Hornung. The Old Hickory Shop specializes in custom processing of beef, swine, sheep, and deer.

Grady, 30, and Kelsey, 29, both grew up in Clark County, Missouri. Grady graduated from Clark County in 2011 and then he served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years.

Kelsey graduated from Clark County in 2013 and she went on to further her education. She is now a respiratory therapist.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Grady ended up working on a construction crew in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Kelsey and I had gotten back together by the time I got out of the Marine Corp. She got on down at Children’s Mercy Hospital and she was really liking it, so we stayed down there after I got out,” Grady said.

“When Covid hit I got on up at Scotts Miracle-gro in Fort Madison and she came up here to one of the hospitals.”

After Grady worked at Scotts Miracle-gro, he realized that factory work was not for him. Grady started cutting meat at the County Market in Canton, Missouri and decided that he liked it so much that he wanted to make a career out of it.

The opportunity presented itself and Grady and Kelsey decided to purchase the Old Hickory Shop. Grady grew up processing deer, and he knows that a lot of younger people do not process meat anymore, so he was glad to have the opportunity to buy the shop.

“I knew that it was what I wanted to do, and it was a good investment for myself and the community because there are not a lot of guys that do it anymore,” Grady said.

Mike and Norma Hornung, who founded the Old Hickory Shop are helping the couple transition as they take over the business.

According to Grady, Kelsey is a great help with keeping their new business organized and everything on track with customers’ orders.

The thing that Grady enjoys the most about the business so far, is being self-sufficient.

“It’s rewarding to be able to see how far you can make it or how much you can accomplish in a day by yourself,” Grady said.

“It’s a whole new adventure and it’s just what I was looking for. I knew I wanted to do something for myself and after I figured out that I wanted to cut meat, it was my goal to get to this point. This kind of fell into my lap, so I took the opportunity and ran with it.”

Grady and Kelsey are excited for the opportunity to own their own business and to serve customers in the area.

“The customers can trust that their products will always be taken care of and quality and accountability are the two biggest things that are important to us. Accountability came from the Marine Corp. You are always held accountable and that’s something that I’ve just continued, and it’s stayed with me,” Grady said.

The Old Hickory Shop is located south of Wayland, Missouri. The shop’s address is 26671 County Road 307 Kahoka, MO 63445. You can contact the Old Hickory Shop on their Facebook page or by calling the shop at 660- 754-6662 or Grady’s cell at 816-209-9782. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

“It’s really kind of crazy how fast each step just fell into place, but just trusting in God and his plan in myself, I’m just thankful to be doing what I enjoy and being able to provide a needed service,” Grady said.