State and Federal Lawmakers Rally in Support of Baring

Efforts Being Made to Push United States Postal Service to Bring Back Baring Post Office

By Echo Menges

Missouri State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin and State Rep. Greg Sharpe, are joined by Missouri’s U.S. lawmakers U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in offering their support and services to the community of Baring.

A resounding urge from the people of Baring to reestablish the Baring United States Post Office, which was leveled in the EF2 tornado that overtook the small town on August 4, 2023, has been heard.

The state and federal level officials have vowed to support the community any way they can, and to push for the U.S. Postal Service to see that Baring keeps their Post Office.

Currently, mail usually routed to the Baring Post Office is being routed through the Edina Post Office, according to several Baring residents. The Baring Post Office route extends across the northern section of Knox County from north of Greensburg to south of Colony.

“My heart goes out to the people of Baring. Recovering from this devastating tornado will be challenging, but I’m grateful for all who have stepped up to help those affected. My office is in contact with state and federal emergency management officials and also reached out to the Postal Service to determine what the next steps are for restoring the Post Office. I will continue to do whatever I can to assist in getting the resources needed to recover. Folks can reach out to my office at any time if they are need of assistance,” said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO Dist. 6).

“To the people of Baring, our hearts and thoughts are with you. Tough times create even tougher people, and I know you all are going through the worst right now. Just know that I have your back, and will fight for you every single day until you can get back on your feet. My Office is at your disposal, and anything we can do to help, we will. Stay strong,” said U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO).

“My office is in contact with local officials, and we are prepared to offer any assistance needed as the community recovers from the tornado. The priority for USPS must be rebuilding the post office as quickly as possible to serve the residents of Baring,” said U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).

It is unclear if the USPS is planning to reestablish the Baring Post Office. A USPS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for information from The Edina Sentinel.

According to representatives of Missouri’s U.S. legislators, they are the appropriate offices to call, write, and email concerning the Baring Post Office.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves

6079 Co Rd 425 / PO Box 364

Hannibal, MO 63401

Phone: (573) 221-3400

https://graves.house.gov/ contact

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt

1123 Wilkes Blvd, Suite 320

Columbia, MO 65201

Phone: 573-514-8680

https://www.schmitt.senate. gov/services/help-with-a-federal-agency/

https://www.schmitt.senate. gov/share-your-opinion/

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

1123 Wilkes Blvd, Suite 220

Columbia, MO 65201

Office: 573-554-1919

Fax: 573-256-1805

https://www.hawley.senate. gov/federal-casework