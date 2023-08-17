Eitel Takes Two First Place Awards at Missouri State Fair

Shown above is Blake Eitel, a member of the Milan FFA Chapter. He recently showed at the Missouri State Fair 4H and FFA Horse Show. He showed his Bay AQHA Gelding, Hot Tabasco Tari, and placed first in Poles and first in Barrels 13 & Over, 58″ and under. He showed his Buckskin AQHA mare MaryJoBanjo and placed third in Reining see 15 &Over and tenth in Horsemanship 15 &Over. Blake is the son of Paul and Deanna Eitel. Photo submitted