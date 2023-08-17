Gather on the Square for this Year’s Scotland County Antique Fair!

By Emily Bontrager

The Scotland County Antique Fair will commence on August 24 through 26 on the Scotland County Square in Memphis, Missouri.

The fair will start out with the old time Antique Tractor Pull on August 19 at 1:00 p.m. The Antique Tractor Pull will be held at the Fair Grounds outside of Memphis. For more information, contact David Wiggins at 660-341-1257.

On Thursday, August 24 the Antique Fair will kick off with the Vesper Service at 5:30 p.m. Venders and displays will be set up Thursday morning, so be sure to check them out.

This year’s Baby Show will be on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. For more information about the Baby Show, contact Theresa Shelley at 660-945- 3762. The Baby Show is sponsored by Omicron Theta. The crowning of this year’s King, Queen, Prince, and Princess will also be at 6:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on Rotary Bingo every evening! They will be set up every night at 6:00 p.m. during the fair.

The crowd will hear some entertainment on the stage Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with music by No Apology.

On Friday, August 25 the fun continues on the square for all to enjoy. The beautiful Quilt Show Entries will be displayed in the Boyer Event Center from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Contact Donna McDaniel at 660-328-6614 for more information.

Lacey Milalevich will entertain the crowd with music from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Window Display Results will be announced at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the Window Display, contact Debbie Kigar at 660-341-2332.

The Tractor judging will begin at 7:00 p.m. For more information about this event contact Doc Wiggins at 660- 465-2177 or Todd Cline at 660-342-0609.

Rounding out the evening will be Side of Country on the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Come out and fill your bellies early on Saturday, August 26 at 6:00 a.m. at the Fireman’s Breakfast at the Fire Station!

After eating a great breakfast, you can enter the 15th annual 5K at 8:00 a.m. Participants will start the 5K on the east side of the Square. For more information about the 5K, contact Meagan Weber at 660-465-8511.

Come out Saturday to see the beautiful work at the Quilt Show, which will be open for viewing at the Boyer Event Center from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The annual Parade will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and the float judging will begin at 9:00 a.m. The local Rotary will have chicken on the square after the parade. There will also be a Rutledge School sponsored meal on the Downing House lawn after the parade.

Rev your engines and enter this year’s Car Show, which will be at 12:00 p.m. Registration for the Car Show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more information, contact Jerry Grosenkemper at 660-465- 2537.

Two events will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. There will be the cute Kiddies Pedal Tractor Pull, which is sponsored by Widows Sons and the Tractor Poker Run. For more information on the Pedal Tractor Pull, contact James Kice at 660-341-9746, Stacey Westhoff at 660-216- 2716, or Marlin Oberholtzer at 660-341-8680. For more information on the Tractor Poker Run, contact Dwayne Durham at 660-342-9715.

The Small Engine Judging will begin at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon and the Tractor Games will begin at this time as well. Prizes for the Tractor Games are donated by Farm Bureau.

Saturday evening’s entertainment on the stage will be music by StoneHouse at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to visit the Downing-Boyer Houses, Memphis Depot, Original Courthouse, and the Wiggins Tractor Museum, which will all be open during the fair! A Pheasant Airplane will be on display at the Wiggins Tractor Museum.

Don’t miss out on all the food stands, venders, and fun activities on the square at this year’s Scotland County Antique Fair!