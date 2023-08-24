Cougars Continue Building: Highland Football Preview

By David Sharp

Highland has 40 players out for football as of August 16. 2023. The Cougars return seven full or part time starters. Quarterback Brayden Logsdon, running back Alex Oenning and receiver Brady Campen are among the returning starters.

Highland is working to replace graduating senior starters Shon Stark and Devin Stutsman. Both men signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg and Culver-Stockton College respectively. Start is attending UCM on a Track and Field along with an academic scholarship. Devin Stutsman signed to play football for the Wildcats.

The Cougars have seven seniors on their roster. By unofficial count, Highland has 21 freshmen or sophomores on their varsity football team.

“The offensive front is a little young,” Cougar head coach Caleb Arnsman said. “On the offensive side, we return a lot of skill guys. They are a lot more mature that they were last year.”

“We are making up for the production that we lost out of Devin Stutsman. We have a little more speed up front than we have had,” Caleb Arnsman said. “We are going to try and use that to our advantage with a few little tweaks every now and then.”

“We will probably use a little more motion stuff and keep defenses on their toes,” Coach Arnsman said. “On the defensive side of the ball, we have definitely revamped a little bit.”

“We have more skill and speed guys than size up front. We will put a little more pressure on. We are relying on the guys up front to eat up blocks and let the guys at linebacker and safety float around and make plays.”

Highland returns two guards from their offensive line. “We have got to fill the void from our center and two tackle spots,” Caleb Arnsman said. “I’ve got some underclassmen that are fighting for those spots. The competition is really good between them. I still don’t know who is going to come out on top.”

Highland starts their season at Putnam County on August 25. The Midgets lost several players off their team to graduation. Highland fans that aren’t able to attend the season opener can listen on KMEM Radio streaming service on www. tririversbroadcasting. com

Streaming Instructions are on the Memphis, Mo based Hometown Radio Group web site. Another streaming opportunity comes up in week two when Scotland County visits Highland. Fans can also stream the week four game with Clark County. Any Apple or Android smartphone usually works to stream games.

Clark County, Monroe City, Macon, South Shelby and Centralia figure to be at or near the top of the Clarence Cannon Conference football standings. “I have always been a run the ball first kind of guy because I was an offensive lineman in high school and college,” Caleb Arnsman said. “You have got to have a run game to establish your passes and get the defenses to bite on it. We are going to switch up some different formations and be even a bit more.”

“We are going to sprinkle a little more Wing-T stuff into our spread game. Definitely a little different vibe on our offense this year,” Coach Arnsman said. “It’s going to be a run first rather than pass first approach right now.”

“I can go any game and probably be run heavy or pass heavy. We have the capability to do both.”

“We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state of Missouri. There are no easy conference games what so ever,” Coach Arnsman said. “I think Clark County is going to be a team that is going to be recogned with this year. They have got a lot of experience back.”

“I know Coach (Ethan) Allen is a phenomenal coach. I think that South Shelby is going to be another tough one. They lost (Trey) Countryman. I think they are going to rely on a powerful running game. Centralia and Macon reload every year. They have the kids to choose from.”

“I think one of the dark horsed people are sleeping on is Monroe City. When you lose what they lost. I know how we can play, We can beat anybody in our conference,” Arnsman said. “We are going to have some dog fights on our hands.”